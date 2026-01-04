StarApp Swing Trading Expert Advisor

TradeSync Utility (KnightWatcher Sync Tool) is a lightweight and secure data-sync utility designed to connect your MT4/MT5 trading activity with your KnightWatcher trading journal. It automatically reads all open positions and closed trade history without executing, modifying, or managing any trades on your account. The utility sends updates every 5 seconds to ensure your dashboard always shows accurate and real-time profit, loss, and position information. It uses your API Key and Secret to auth

FREE