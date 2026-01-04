StarApp Swing Trading Expert Advisor
- Version: 1.7
StarApp_M15 – Swing Trading Expert Advisor (EA) v1.07
Setting files: StarApp Settings and .set files | Knight Watcher .C
Description:
StarApp_M15 is a professional swing trading EA designed for MetaTrader 5, combining Moving Averages (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) to generate precise buy and sell signals. The EA features advanced risk management, dynamic lot sizing, margin checks, and compatibility with prop firm rules. It also includes optional trend, volatility, and time filters, notifications via a trading journal, and automated trade management including trailing stops and partial closes.
Key Features:
-
MA & RSI-based signals: Generates buy/sell orders based on MA crossovers and RSI confirmation.
-
Risk-based lot sizing: Adjusts trade volume according to account balance and stop-loss settings.
-
Advanced trade management: Supports trailing stops, partial closes, and automatic position synchronization.
-
Optional filters:
-
Trend filter (higher timeframe trend confirmation)
-
Volatility filter (ATR-based minimum range)
-
Time filter (trade only during selected hours)
-
-
Notifications & sync: Connects with trading journal or website notifications.
-
Prop firm friendly: Includes checks for prop trading rules, margin safety, and max lots.
Inputs:
-
InpFastPeriod – Fast MA period
-
InpSlowPeriod – Slow MA period
-
InpRSIPeriod – RSI period
-
TrendTimeframe – Timeframe for trend filter (optional)
-
UseTrendFilter – Enable trend filter
-
MinATRPeriod / MinATRMultiplier – ATR settings for volatility filter
-
UseVolatilityFilter – Enable volatility filter
-
UseTimeFilter – Enable trading hour restrictions
-
TradeStartHour / TradeEndHour – Allowed trading hours
-
StopLossPoint / TakeProfitPoint – Risk management levels
-
LotSize – Base lot size for trades
Recommended Use:
-
Best on M15 timeframe, major forex pairs.
-
Ideal for swing trading with controlled risk.
-
Fully customizable inputs to match your trading style and account size.