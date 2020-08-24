Setup Stormer

4
Graph configuration and buy and sell signals based on Stormer's  (Alexandre Wolwacz, Brazilian trader) swing, position and day trade strategy, described on his youtube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= 0QZ_NjWkwl0)

The buy and sell indications are based on 2 candle patterns (Inside Bar [Yellow] and Reversal Closing Price [Blue and Red]), 3 Moving Averages and 1 Stochastic.

Indicators:

  • Inside Bar - Candle pattern indicating trend continuity, or reversal
  • Reversal Closing Price - Candlestick pattern indicating trend reversal
  • Moving Averages - Used to determine the price trend
  • Stochastic - Used to check the states where the market sold or bought more than it should, and therefore there is the possibility of creating tops and bottoms

How to use:


When there is an opportunity to buy or sell, the indicator will show a Fibonacci Expansion containing the following values:
  • buy/sell - Recommended entry value of a trade
  • stop - Recommended value for placing the operation stop
  • 100% - Value of the objective to partially carry out the operation. At this moment, you can move the stop of the operation to guarantee the profit
  • 161.8% - Operation profit target value

IMPORTANT! The operation can only be entered up to 2 candles after the SIGNAL is displayed.

Ex. If the input signal was an Inside Bar [Yellow], enter the candle only after the Inside bar or the Next Candle. If the entry signal was on a reversal candle [Red, Blue], enter only the candle after the reversal candle or the next candle.



Reviews 12
Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2022.11.18 16:37 
 

Muito bom obrigado por compartilhar

maykelregismartins
17
maykelregismartins 2021.01.28 12:33 
 

Linda ferramenta, acompanho Stormer pelo youtube e realmente ficou muito semelhante ao que ele usa, não cobre por essa ferramenta pois ela é simples de se configurar em outras plataformas profissionais... no entanto será seu trampolim! muito obrigado!

elias6
14
elias6 2021.04.18 14:43 
 

Achei o indicador bom, porém os numeros ficam muito junto no d1.

Recommended products
AguiaTraders F12 PRO
Renato Fiche Junior
3.5 (2)
Indicators
This tool was developed to help traders on candle by candle and replay training. In the indicator settings, the user can set the training start datetime. The indicator will autommatically hide all candles after this datetime. So the user can make studies before starting the training. Starting the training, the user can simulate your trades quickly and easily! This is a product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users! Input Parameters Training Start -  training
FREE
True Trendlines MT5
Thoriq Jameel
Indicators
True TrendLines MT5 - Smart Trend Detection & Alerts Overview True TrendLines MT5 is a professional-grade technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots high-probability trend lines on your MetaTrader 5 charts. Using a sophisticated swing point detection algorithm, it helps traders visualize key market structure and potential reversal points with precision. Key Features Automatic Trend Line Detection Identifies valid swing highs and lows based on your chosen strength paramet
FREE
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Intraday Session TPO
Kummari Raghu Ram
Indicators
Intraday Session TPO: Precision Volume Profiling for Day Traders Stop trading blind during the most volatile hours of the day. Standard daily volume profiles blend everything together, masking the true areas of liquidity and institutional interest. The Intraday Session TPO is engineered specifically for session-to-session traders. It empowers you to isolate and profile specific time windows—like the London Open, the New York Killzone, or the Asian range—so you can see exactly where the volume is
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicators
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
ZigZag with Fibonacci
Rafael Caetano Pinto
Indicators
This indicator uses the metaquotes ZigZag indicator as base to plot fibonacci extension and fibonacci retracement based in the Elliot waves. A fibonacci retracement will be plotted on every wave draw by the ZigZag. A fibonacci extension will be plotted only after the 2nd wave. Both fibonacci will be updated over the same wave tendency. Supporting until 9 consecutive elliot waves. Parameters: Depth: How much the algorithm will iterate to find the lowest and highest candles Deviation: Amount of
Ultimate Gold Hybrid
Md Atiqur Rahman
Experts
Key Benefits at a Glance: Lorentzian ML signal generation Majority voting across 3 timeframes Automatic market regime detection Smart equity recovery with group profit targets 1% risk‑based adaptive lot sizing ATR‑based dynamic SL/TP & trailing Emergency drawdown cut Live on‑chart info panel Hybrid Lorentzian Gold ML EA v2.0 – Intelligent Adaptive Trading for XAUUSD Next‑Gen Machine Learning Core A Lorentzian KNN classifier analyzes 5 normalized features (RSI, WaveTren
FREE
Expert VWAP TripleMA
Michael Amorim Vieira
Indicators
Expert VWAP TripleMA is a visual indicator developed for traders who want to concentrate essential readings of average price, trend, and operational confluence into a single tool. It combines a daily VWAP, VWAP standard deviation bands, and up to 3 independent moving averages, all fully configurable by the user. Its purpose is to reduce dependence on multiple external indicators and provide a cleaner, more objective, and better organized view directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. The indicator was
Traders Paradise Indicator
Aryaman Shah
Indicators
TradersParadiseView: Institutional Liquidity & Trend Logic TradersParadiseView is a professional-grade momentum and supply/demand indicator designed to identify high-probability "Smart Money" entries. Unlike standard lagging indicators, this tool focuses on Institutional Trap Zones and Market Volatility Confluence to provide precise entries with minimal drawdown. Developed for the modern trader, it translates complex price action into simple, actionable visual zones and signals. How it Works Tra
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
EA Agulhada do Didi
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
Experts
This Expert Advisor was developed to automate trading operations in MetaTrader 5 using the Didi Index indicator logic as the basis for identifying market entry points. The EA executes all operations directly on the chart, in an automated manner, following the rules and parameters defined by the user. The concept of the robot is to apply an objective entry and management logic, allowing the trader to monitor trade execution clearly, without the use of external integrations or additional libraries
FREE
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Experts
BTC Master Pro – Your trusted partner in disciplined Bitcoin trading. The new version is now enhanced with OpenAI artificial intelligence , delivering smarter execution and improved trade filtering in volatile crypto conditions. This professional Expert Advisor is built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 , focusing on structured execution, controlled exposure, and intelligent risk management. Price: $499  →  Next: $699  →  Final: $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE OpenAI-Powered Exec
All Harmonics 26 demo
Alexey Isavnin
4.25 (4)
Indicators
This is the demo version of "All Harmonics 26" indicator . "All Harmonics 26" searches for 26 types of harmonic patterns and outputs them in a convenient way. You can check out the documentation here . This demo version has the following limitations: The indicator searches only for one type of harmonic patterns out of 26:- Gartley. The indicator outputs new patterns with a lag of 10 bars.
FREE
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Imbalance Autotrader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Pare de seguir as "sardinhas" e comece a operar como big player, de forma automática. O robô Imbalance Autotrader é a mais recente tecnologia de trade que monitora os big players (grandes investidores) do mercado financeiro. Com estratégia de rompimento ( breakout ) ou pullback (Fair Value Gap FVG e Order Block) , você consegue configurar o robô para o ativo, conforme condições que você deseja operar. Além disso, o robô pode ter stops configuráveis, dinâmicos ou fixos. Na questão de gerenciamen
Fair Value Structure Trader
Fateh Lal Jeengar
Experts
Fair Value Structure Trader is a high-precision, fully automated Expert Advisor built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) principles. It combines Market Structure Shifts (BOS), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), 200 EMA Trend Filtering, and Dynamic Risk Management to identify high-probability institutional trading setups. Backtest Highlights (XAUUSD / Gold H4): - Initial Deposit: 10,000 USC ($100 Real) / $500 Standard - Total Net Profit: 61,239.50 USC / $2,449.58 Standard - Profit Factor: 1.58 - Total Trades: 7
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (15)
Experts
VectorPrime — Algorithmic System with Multi-Layered Vector Logic VectorPrime is an autonomous trading system engineered for structured execution under multi-timeframe market conditions. At its core lies the concept of vector analysis, where price dynamics are decomposed into directional impulses and matrix-based structures. The system interprets market flow not as isolated signals, but as interconnected vectors forming a coherent market map. Key modules of VectorPrime: Vector Dynamics Engine — i
Boom kerdoskopos
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator – Sell With Confidence The Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator is a scalper’s dream for Boom markets on M1 timeframe . Built to protect you from spikes, it gives precise yellow down arrows for sell entries and red cross exit signals so you always know when to enter and leave the trade. With smart alerts (audible, push, email), you can trade stress-free and secure 8–10 safe candles every time. It’s perfect for scalpers who want fast, consistent profits. Why Traders Choose
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator Free
Anton Nel
4.73 (11)
Indicators
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator automatically draws the boxes for daily support and resistance breakouts. It helps the user identifying whether to buy or sell. It comes with an alert that will sound whenever a new signal appears. It also features an email facility. Your email address and SMTP Server settings should be specified in the settings window of the "Mailbox" tab in your MetaTrader 5. Blue arrow up = Buy. Red arrow down = Sell. You can use one of my Trailing Stop products that automatical
FREE
Supply demand zoning
Oluwatosin Isaac Omotayo
Indicators
After forming a New Structure High the market will retrace creating a higher low. When this movement occurs, that NSH's now become an area of structure called  resistance . As price action pushes up from the newly created higher lows, that resistance level becomes the last stand for sellers to stop the buyers from rallying.    IF the resistance level cannot be penetrated, THEN it's likely that we'll see either a period of consolidation or a reversal in trend. IF price action breaks through t
SSL Channel Chart Weighted by Volume
Ricardo Zara Barbieri
Indicators
Here I present you this awesome indicator I made. This is a nique combination witch puts you in the same level as MM's. So you can surf a lot of waves and identify the rally time, breakouts, and the perfect time to get in the market. ---- The SSL Channel is a great all-rounder based on 2 Simple Moving Averages, one of recent Highs, one of recent Lows. The calculation prints a   channel   on the chart consisting of 2 lines. This strategy gives a Long signal when price closes above the top of thes
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Indicators
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
Aurum Nexus Matrix
Hicham Mahmoud Almoustafa
Experts
Aurum Nexus Matrix is an advanced XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed around broker-specific execution profiles, adaptive basket management, intelligent protection, and a modern professional trading interface. Unlike generic EAs that use the same parameters across every trading environment, Aurum Nexus Matrix includes dedicated internal profiles for supported brokers. Each profile has its own optimized execution, timing, recovery, and management behavior. The EA is designed for traders who want a cle
Market Volume Profile MT5
Korabhat Phonwiang
Indicators
Volume Profile by Trading Session   — Visualize where price spent its time and where the smart money traded, automatically segmented by Sydney, Tokyo, London, or New York sessions. What is Market Volume Profile? Market Volume Profile (MVP)   is a professional-grade Volume Profile indicator built for traders who think in   sessions, not just candles . While most volume tools show you a single profile across an arbitrary range, MVP automatically segments your chart by the four major Forex session
Sceptre Rex
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Sceptre Rex: The Sovereign of Trend Trading Take command of the markets with   Sceptre Rex , a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for traders who demand precision, efficiency, and data-driven logic. Built on the   EURNZD M15   timeframe, Sceptre Rex is designed to identify and execute high-probability trend reversals and continuations with surgical accuracy. Why Sceptre Rex? In a market full of "noise," Sceptre Rex focuses on clarity. This EA utilizes a proprietary trend-following
Fibonacci Sniper XAUUSD
Luis Paulo de Oliveira
Indicators
GOLD FIBONACCI SNIPER M5 Description GOLD FIBONACCI SNIPER M5 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator specially developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. The indicator uses Fibonacci retracements combined with trend analysis, volatility filters, candle rejection patterns, and market strength confirmation to identify high-probability entry opportunities. The system automatically detects retracement zones between the 38.2, 50, and 61.8 Fibonacci levels, which are commonly considered instit
Tron MT5
Franck Martin
5 (1)
Experts
TRON is the result of several months of development. Featuring an advanced algorithm and a combination of custom indicators, this EA is a blend of profitability, security and simplicity. With its intelligent real-time technology and proven trading strategy for several years now, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see backtest) Please check your Prop Firm's terms and rules for consistency and
Aureon Confluence Enginee
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
Aureon Confluence Engine   is a trend-confirmation indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Gann price geometry, Fibonacci target alignment and ADX/DMI trend filtering in one structured signal system. The indicator analyzes completed candles only. When all enabled conditions agree, it displays a BUY or SELL arrow together with clear Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones directly on the chart. By default, the indicator is configured to provide a maximum of one qualified signal per broker day, he
The Rainbow Dragon Indicator
Sofien Kaabar
Indicators
The Rainbow Dragon Indicator by Quant Atlas Creator:  https://www.quant-atlas.com/ The Rainbow Dragon is a composite signal engine that aggregates the seven Rainbow indicators — Blue, Green, Indigo, Red, Violet, Yellow, and Orange — into a single confluence-based reading. Rather than relying on any one model, it treats each Rainbow component as an independent voter and fires only when enough of them agree, giving you a diversified, multi-method read on the market instead of a single point of vie
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.77 (142)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (52)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and n
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (6)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
More from author
Trend Quality
Alex Rodin De Sousa E Silva
Indicators
The Trend Quality Indicator  (by David Sepiashvili) is intended to measure trend activity. Some benchmarks can be used to determine the strength of a trend.  In the range of values from -1 to +1 ( Ignored zone parameter) ,  the trend is buried beneath noise. It is preferable to stay out of this zone.  The greater the value, the less the risk of trading with a trend, and the more reliable the trading opportunity.  The range from +1 to +2, or from -1 to -2, may be treated as zone of weak trend
Filter:
Giorgio Lucchetta
88
Giorgio Lucchetta 2024.09.18 14:42 
 

Ainda estou aprendendo a usar o setup, percebo que é assertivo, mas ainda não é confiável, não sei se é a plataforma, mas não plota o insider bar, ficou um pouco pesado para rodar

[Deleted] 2024.05.19 13:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2022.11.18 16:37 
 

Muito bom obrigado por compartilhar

faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2021.11.15 19:04 
 

This indicator looks interesting. My only problem so far is it changes the chart color and I need a darker color. I tried to change the colors, but they revert back to the original. I will have to see how it works on different assets and will try to get back. It appears they removed the YouTube Video to learn how to use this strategy...It says "This video isnt available anymore." If the Vendor can resolve the color I will certainly add a star. I hate to be so critical for something freely given out of kindness, but the colors (the grey) are light and hard to see for my old eyes.

Valtenir Maxuel Medeiros
40
Valtenir Maxuel Medeiros 2021.08.26 12:36 
 

Muito bom, só gostaria de relatar que ao deixar "true" para plotar as fibo's, gera vários objetos que ficam escondidos e pesando o MT5, também poderia acrescentar a média de 4 exponencial e deixar para selecionar se deseja ou não plotar o estocástico. Parabéns um ótimo trabalho.

Ghuto R
18
Ghuto R 2021.07.08 02:27 
 

Indicador está excelente, parabéns. Eu só queria poder excluir o "Estocástico" toda vez que troca o timefrime ele volta a aparecer.

Rodrigo Schneider
117
Rodrigo Schneider 2021.04.23 10:08 
 

Parabéns! Muito bom. A configuração default do estocástico 5, 3, 8 não é exatamente o que o Stormer usa, certo? Outra dúvida, você usa o estocástico nas regras de cálculo dos candles de reversão? Se sim, consideras os parametros fixos no teu código? Obrigado

elias6
14
elias6 2021.04.18 14:43 
 

Achei o indicador bom, porém os numeros ficam muito junto no d1.

MARCOS TIBES
77
MARCOS TIBES 2021.03.13 00:02 
 

Muito bom! Mas para aparecer plotado (amarelo) o quendel de reversao, deverá ser desmarcado opçao Grafico em Primeiro Plano.

maykelregismartins
17
maykelregismartins 2021.01.28 12:33 
 

Linda ferramenta, acompanho Stormer pelo youtube e realmente ficou muito semelhante ao que ele usa, não cobre por essa ferramenta pois ela é simples de se configurar em outras plataformas profissionais... no entanto será seu trampolim! muito obrigado!

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.23 20:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

k01c17o11
54
k01c17o11 2020.12.24 01:20 
 

Muito bom, para B3 - Brasil - apesar que "parece que ficou "pesado " no meu computador... gostei muito.

Reply to review