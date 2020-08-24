Setup Stormer

Graph configuration and buy and sell signals based on Stormer's (Alexandre Wolwacz, Brazilian trader) swing, position and day trade strategy, described on his youtube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= 0QZ_NjWkwl0)





The buy and sell indications are based on 2 candle patterns (Inside Bar [Yellow] and Reversal Closing Price [Blue and Red]), 3 Moving Averages and 1 Stochastic.





Indicators:

Inside Bar - Candle pattern indicating trend continuity, or reversal

- Candle pattern indicating trend continuity, or reversal Reversal Closing Price - Candlestick pattern indicating trend reversal

- Candlestick pattern indicating trend reversal Moving Averages - Used to determine the price trend

- Used to determine the price trend Stochastic - Used to check the states where the market sold or bought more than it should, and therefore there is the possibility of creating tops and bottoms





How to use:





When there is an opportunity to buy or sell, the indicator will show a Fibonacci Expansion containing the following values:

buy/sell - Recommended entry value of a trade

- Recommended entry value of a trade stop - Recommended value for placing the operation stop

- Recommended value for placing the operation stop 100% - Value of the objective to partially carry out the operation. At this moment, you can move the stop of the operation to guarantee the profit

- Value of the objective to partially carry out the operation. At this moment, you can move the stop of the operation to guarantee the profit 161.8% - Operation profit target value





IMPORTANT! The operation can only be entered up to 2 candles after the SIGNAL is displayed. Ex. If the input signal was an Inside Bar [Yellow], enter the candle only after the Inside bar or the Next Candle. If the entry signal was on a reversal candle [Red, Blue], enter only the candle after the reversal candle or the next candle.







