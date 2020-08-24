Setup Stormer
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
Indicators:
- Inside Bar - Candle pattern indicating trend continuity, or reversal
- Reversal Closing Price - Candlestick pattern indicating trend reversal
- Moving Averages - Used to determine the price trend
- Stochastic - Used to check the states where the market sold or bought more than it should, and therefore there is the possibility of creating tops and bottoms
How to use:
- buy/sell - Recommended entry value of a trade
- stop - Recommended value for placing the operation stop
- 100% - Value of the objective to partially carry out the operation. At this moment, you can move the stop of the operation to guarantee the profit
- 161.8% - Operation profit target value
IMPORTANT! The operation can only be entered up to 2 candles after the SIGNAL is displayed.
Ex. If the input signal was an Inside Bar [Yellow], enter the candle only after the Inside bar or the Next Candle. If the entry signal was on a reversal candle [Red, Blue], enter only the candle after the reversal candle or the next candle.
Muito bom obrigado por compartilhar