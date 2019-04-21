CycleTraderPro Close Strength Value Bressert

2

The CycleTraderPro Close Strength Value Indicator measures the distance from the OPEN of a new bar to the CLOSE of that bar.

Input -

length = 10 default

We add these values together going back the the length setting.

If the 1st bar was plus 10 ticks and then the next bar was minus 7 ticks, then this would register +3

There are 2 ways to trade Close Strength Value:

1. Trading in the direction of lower highs and lower lows and vice versa for buys, higher highs, and higher lows. 

2. Trade when the indicator crosses the mid-zero point in the direction of color. Red = Sell / Green = Buy.

Close Strength will also illustrate a histogram chart to view past moves to see how far the market can reach before stopping or reversing. 

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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CycleTraderPro CycleWave Indicator is 9 indicators in 1. It uses the CycleTraderPro Indicators and Patterns to identify Cycles and more in real time.  The 9 parts of CycleWave: Plots Cycle Bands and confirm Cycle High / Lows in real time after each successful cycle high or low. Plots Cycle Wave Price Windows above and below each bar using a modified % range of the previous bar. Automatically plots the Fibonacci Retracement from cycle low and highs after each cycle. Automatically plots Gann Fan
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The CycleTraderPro Tick Momentum measures the number of ticks the market moves in the direction of consecutive closes. When the market makes a close above its over, it will start to count in the direction how many ticks it moved. If the next bar is in the moves and closes in the same direction, the Tick Momentum will continue to count up until the market closes below it's open. It will then start to count down in that direction. You can see these moves in a detrend fashion with the zero point be
CycleTraderPro Open High Low Medium OHL
Jerome Bressert
Indicators
The CycleTraderPro Open/High/Low/Medium OHL takes the low and the high of the day and plots these values: 1. High of the day (Red Line) 2. Low of the day (Blue Line) 3. 25% from the low (Gray Line) 4. 50% of the range (Orange Line) 5. 75% from the low (Gray Line) We look to be long above the 50% range and short below You can easily see these levels as the market moves. If the market makes a new low or high, all the values will move automatically with the market's day. You can adjust these levels
CycleTraderPro Power Play Indicator PPI
Jerome Bressert
Indicators
The CycleTraderPro Power Play Indicator (PPI) - is one of our favorite indicators. We take all the CT Indicators and combine them into one indicator.  The entire selection of indicators come with On/Off functions which means you can pick your own mix of indicators and only plot this mix.  We take an average of the mix chosen. When selecting 5 indicators, PPI will divide the mix values by 5. We then plot a cycle count for the direction of each move to help time you entry and exit plans. Red is do
CycleTraderPro Orange Line
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Indicators
The CycleTraderPro Orange Line - Bressert DDS - DoubleStoch - My father, Walter Bressert made these DDS famous for years. They work with code from stochastic and then smooths them out one more time using just 1 line. Depending on the length of the indicators, longer being for more trends and shorter for scalping the markets, the Orange Line is a 100 length.  There are 2 ways to trade the Orange Line: 1. Trade above and below the 50 level in the same direction. Above is a buy, below is a sell and
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nunovski
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nunovski 2025.01.19 22:40 
 

In the end I will not use it Not clear if works

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