CycleTraderPro Close Strength Value Bressert

The CycleTraderPro Close Strength Value Indicator measures the distance from the OPEN of a new bar to the CLOSE of that bar.

Input -

length = 10 default

We add these values together going back the the length setting.

If the 1st bar was plus 10 ticks and then the next bar was minus 7 ticks, then this would register +3



There are 2 ways to trade Close Strength Value:

1. Trading in the direction of lower highs and lower lows and vice versa for buys, higher highs, and higher lows.

2. Trade when the indicator crosses the mid-zero point in the direction of color. Red = Sell / Green = Buy.

Close Strength will also illustrate a histogram chart to view past moves to see how far the market can reach before stopping or reversing.

