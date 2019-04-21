CycleTraderPro Close Strength Value Bressert
- Indicators
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Jerome BressertWelcome to CycleTRADER (CT) products and services – At CT, we are always looking for an advantage in trading the markets and share these ideas with our customers. Our latest proven concepts come from our Volume Difference Indicators and how we plot these differences.
- Version: 1.0
The CycleTraderPro Close Strength Value Indicator measures the distance from the OPEN of a new bar to the CLOSE of that bar.
Input -
length = 10 default
We add these values together going back the the length setting.
If the 1st bar was plus 10 ticks and then the next bar was minus 7 ticks, then this would register +3
There are 2 ways to trade Close Strength Value:
1. Trading in the direction of lower highs and lower lows and vice versa for buys, higher highs, and higher lows.
2. Trade when the indicator crosses the mid-zero point in the direction of color. Red = Sell / Green = Buy.
Close Strength will also illustrate a histogram chart to view past moves to see how far the market can reach before stopping or reversing.
In the end I will not use it Not clear if works