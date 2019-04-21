CycleTraderPro Orange Line
- Indicators
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Jerome BressertWelcome to CycleTRADER (CT) products and services – At CT, we are always looking for an advantage in trading the markets and share these ideas with our customers. Our latest proven concepts come from our Volume Difference Indicators and how we plot these differences.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The CycleTraderPro Orange Line - Bressert DDS - DoubleStoch - My father, Walter Bressert made these DDS famous for years.
They work with code from stochastic and then smooths them out one more time using just 1 line.
Depending on the length of the indicators, longer being for more trends and shorter for scalping the markets, the Orange Line is a 100 length.
There are 2 ways to trade the Orange Line:
1. Trade above and below the 50 level in the same direction. Above is a buy, below is a sell and hold.
2. Trade the on cross overs. Wait for it to first drop below 20, then cross back above 2o for a buy. Or, above 80, then back below 80 line for a sell.
We recommend to follow these directions with other indicators and use stops.
Try out a demo and see how it can work for you.
Inputs:
1. Length set to 100 as default