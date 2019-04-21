The CycleTraderPro Orange Line - Bressert DDS - DoubleStoch - My father, Walter Bressert made these DDS famous for years.

They work with code from stochastic and then smooths them out one more time using just 1 line.

Depending on the length of the indicators, longer being for more trends and shorter for scalping the markets, the Orange Line is a 100 length.

There are 2 ways to trade the Orange Line:

1. Trade above and below the 50 level in the same direction. Above is a buy, below is a sell and hold.

2. Trade the on cross overs. Wait for it to first drop below 20, then cross back above 2o for a buy. Or, above 80, then back below 80 line for a sell.

We recommend to follow these directions with other indicators and use stops.

Try out a demo and see how it can work for you.

Inputs:

1. Length set to 100 as default

