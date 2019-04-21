CycleTraderPro CycleWave Bressert

1

CycleTraderPro CycleWave Indicator is 9 indicators in 1.

It uses the CycleTraderPro Indicators and Patterns to identify Cycles and more in real time. 

✅ The 9 parts of CycleWave:

  1. Plots Cycle Bands and confirm Cycle High / Lows in real time after each successful cycle high or low.
  2. Plots Cycle Wave Price Windows above and below each bar using a modified % range of the previous bar.
  3. Automatically plots the Fibonacci Retracement from cycle low and highs after each cycle.
  4. Automatically plots Gann Fans from each cycle low and high.
  5. Automatically plots up and down Trend Lines after each cycle low and high.
  6. Automatically plots Price Target Windows using the range of the previous X bar's range in the direction of the cycle count.
  7. Automatically plots Breakout Lines from each cycle low and high.
  8. Automatically plots Speed Lines from the exact angle of the previous price move out into the future to show you where price and time come together.
  9. Automatically plots Congestion Boxes to show where prices will likely trade up or down to. 

Because of how we use math and patterns, CycleWave can do just about any automatic calculation for many other common indicators. Saves tons of time trying to plot these values yourself. We believe in the 4 to 9 bar cycle count. These values will appear on your chart automatically as the market moves. 

✅ Inputs:

1 - Cycles - This sets the cycle length for the cycle bands for highs and lows

2 - CycleWave Price Windows - Sets a percentage 25% to 100% of the previous bar's range above or below the current bar in the direction of the current cycle move.

3 - Fibonacci - This shows the fib numbers ahead of the current price bars.

4 - Gann Fan - This will plot Gann angles into the future.

5 - Trend line will use the cycle highs and lows and plot using the following bar highs and lows.

6 - Price Target Windows takes the range of x bars back and then project this price windows into the future.

7 - Breakout line use the cycle lows and highs and plots horizontal lines into the future to show breakout points.

8 - Projection Lines uses the angle of the last move and then plots this same exact angle into the future.

9 - Congestion boxes combines the past x bars highs and lows and puts a box around this range.




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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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CycleTraderPro Close Strength Value Bressert
Jerome Bressert
2 (1)
Indicators
The C ycleTraderPro Close Strength Value Indicator measures the distance from the OPEN of a new bar to the CLOSE of that bar. Input - length = 10 default We add these values together going back the the length setting. If the 1st bar was plus 10 ticks and then the next bar was minus 7 ticks, then this would register +3 There are 2 ways to trade Close Strength Value: 1. Trading in the direction of lower highs and lower lows and vice versa for buys, higher highs, and higher lows.  2. Trade when the
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Cycle Trade Pro Tick Momentum
Jerome Bressert
Indicators
The CycleTraderPro Tick Momentum measures the number of ticks the market moves in the direction of consecutive closes. When the market makes a close above its over, it will start to count in the direction how many ticks it moved. If the next bar is in the moves and closes in the same direction, the Tick Momentum will continue to count up until the market closes below it's open. It will then start to count down in that direction. You can see these moves in a detrend fashion with the zero point be
CycleTraderPro Open High Low Medium OHL
Jerome Bressert
Indicators
The CycleTraderPro Open/High/Low/Medium OHL takes the low and the high of the day and plots these values: 1. High of the day (Red Line) 2. Low of the day (Blue Line) 3. 25% from the low (Gray Line) 4. 50% of the range (Orange Line) 5. 75% from the low (Gray Line) We look to be long above the 50% range and short below You can easily see these levels as the market moves. If the market makes a new low or high, all the values will move automatically with the market's day. You can adjust these levels
CycleTraderPro Power Play Indicator PPI
Jerome Bressert
Indicators
The CycleTraderPro Power Play Indicator (PPI) - is one of our favorite indicators. We take all the CT Indicators and combine them into one indicator.  The entire selection of indicators come with On/Off functions which means you can pick your own mix of indicators and only plot this mix.  We take an average of the mix chosen. When selecting 5 indicators, PPI will divide the mix values by 5. We then plot a cycle count for the direction of each move to help time you entry and exit plans. Red is do
CycleTraderPro Orange Line
Jerome Bressert
Indicators
The CycleTraderPro Orange Line - Bressert DDS - DoubleStoch - My father, Walter Bressert made these DDS famous for years. They work with code from stochastic and then smooths them out one more time using just 1 line. Depending on the length of the indicators, longer being for more trends and shorter for scalping the markets, the Orange Line is a 100 length.  There are 2 ways to trade the Orange Line: 1. Trade above and below the 50 level in the same direction. Above is a buy, below is a sell and
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Stefano De Giorgi
164
Stefano De Giorgi 2026.07.30 07:21 
 

1-Star Review The author did not respond to my request for assistance in resolving the issue with the indicator. It has a lot of potential, but unfortunately it does not work on any of my MT4 platforms across several different brokers. I also contacted MQL5 support, but the assistance I received was extremely disappointing. Instead of helping to resolve the issue, I was simply told that I should have tried the trial version before purchasing the product, implying that the problem was entirely my responsibility. When both the developer and the marketplace support fail to provide meaningful assistance, the customer is left without a working product or an acceptable solution. I cannot recommend purchasing this indicator based on my experience.

jmhuang
3144
jmhuang 2020.05.09 05:40 
 

AUTHOR DID NOT RESPOND TO MY REQUEST TO SORT OUT PROBLEM OF INDICATOR NOT WORKING IN MY MT4 PLATFORM, This indicator has a lot of potential but the problem is it is not working on any of my various broker mt4 platforms.

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