The CycleTraderPro Open/High/Low/Medium OHL takes the low and the high of the day and plots these values:

1. High of the day (Red Line)



2. Low of the day (Blue Line)



3. 25% from the low (Gray Line)



4. 50% of the range (Orange Line)



5. 75% from the low (Gray Line)

We look to be long above the 50% range and short below

You can easily see these levels as the market moves. If the market makes a new low or high, all the values will move automatically with the market's day.

You can adjust these levels in the inputs to fit your style of trading.

We have found that the market will move to and around these levels to give you price levels to enter or exit the markets.

The OHL Medium levels will automatically adjust. When you combine this indicator with other indicators, it makes it easier to see

price points that would be difficult to see otherwise.

Feel free to get a demo and try the OHL Medium indicator out with your trading.

