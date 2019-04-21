CycleTraderPro Open High Low Medium OHL
- Indicators
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Jerome BressertWelcome to CycleTRADER (CT) products and services – At CT, we are always looking for an advantage in trading the markets and share these ideas with our customers. Our latest proven concepts come from our Volume Difference Indicators and how we plot these differences.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The CycleTraderPro Open/High/Low/Medium OHL takes the low and the high of the day and plots these values:
1. High of the day (Red Line)
2. Low of the day (Blue Line)
3. 25% from the low (Gray Line)
4. 50% of the range (Orange Line)
5. 75% from the low (Gray Line)
We look to be long above the 50% range and short below
You can easily see these levels as the market moves. If the market makes a new low or high, all the values will move automatically with the market's day.
You can adjust these levels in the inputs to fit your style of trading.
We have found that the market will move to and around these levels to give you price levels to enter or exit the markets.
The OHL Medium levels will automatically adjust. When you combine this indicator with other indicators, it makes it easier to see
price points that would be difficult to see otherwise.
Feel free to get a demo and try the OHL Medium indicator out with your trading.