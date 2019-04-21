Cycle Trade Pro Tick Momentum

The CycleTraderPro Tick Momentum measures the number of ticks the market moves in the direction of consecutive closes.

When the market makes a close above its over, it will start to count in the direction how many ticks it moved.

If the next bar is in the moves and closes in the same direction, the Tick Momentum will continue to count up until the market closes below it's open. It will then start to count down in that direction.

You can see these moves in a detrend fashion with the zero point being plus or negative.

We plot each bar in red for down and blue for up.

We then plot a solid white line for the total number of ticks each move made.

Inputs:

1 - Show the moving average on or off

2 - The length of the moving average defaulted to 10


When the market is at extremes you can thinking about taking profits or entering into positions. You will find the market typically goes x ticks and reverses


The moving average is another plotted line that smooth out the tick range.

Try a demo and see how it works.

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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