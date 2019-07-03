Signal Closer Utility

This is Utility for bestseller indicator - SIGNAL AGGREGATOR. Utility OPEN/CLOSE all AUTOMATICALLY!

For clients who give us 5 stars (*****)to SIGNAL AGGREGATOR we have ready GIFT - UTILITY SIGNAL AGGREGATOR. Contact us to private message with purchase number.   But only clients with Lifetime version of SIGNAL AGGREGATOR. Utility will manage to you open positions base on Indicator rules.


This is a program that automates the process of manual trading on the signals of the SIGNAL AGGREGATOR indicator.

In order for the SIGNAL CLOSER utility to OPEN and CLOSE trades automatically:

·        Install the SIGNAL CLOSER utility on the quote chart, where the SIGNAL AGGREGATOR indicator is already installed

·        Set in the manual settings of the utility mode: AUTOMATIC BUY and SELL – «TRUE»

·        Set the size of trading lot

·        Don't forget to enable auto trading on your MT4 platform. The utility should be located in the "Experts" folder on your platform so it works as an Expert Advisor.
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If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
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Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
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