This is Utility for bestseller indicator - SIGNAL AGGREGATOR. Utility OPEN/CLOSE all AUTOMATICALLY!

For clients who give us 5 stars (*****)to SIGNAL AGGREGATOR we have ready GIFT - UTILITY SIGNAL AGGREGATOR. Contact us to private message with purchase number. But only clients with Lifetime version of SIGNAL AGGREGATOR. Utility will manage to you open positions base on Indicator rules.



This is a program that automates the process of manual trading on the signals of the SIGNAL AGGREGATOR indicator.

In order for the SIGNAL CLOSER utility to OPEN and CLOSE trades automatically:

· Install the SIGNAL CLOSER utility on the quote chart, where the SIGNAL AGGREGATOR indicator is already installed

· Set in the manual settings of the utility mode: AUTOMATIC BUY and SELL – «TRUE»

· Set the size of trading lot

· Don't forget to enable auto trading on your MT4 platform. The utility should be located in the "Experts" folder on your platform so it works as an Expert Advisor.