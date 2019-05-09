Attention!!! Do not try to test an Indicator in Tester, this is very difficult and mathematical calculation will consume all your Memory of computer. Test can be provide only on high performance computers. In Forward trading Indicator run without any problems. Better is rent product and test this calculation.

After buy this indicator - BOILERMAKER, we will give for FREE our another indicator - Keltner MTF , contact us - after buy. PLEASE ONLY BUY LIFETIME LICENSE NO RENT!!!

We add on MQL market - Boilermaker UTILITY , for assist with your trades.... after open. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38827#!tab=tab_p_overview

Watch VIDEO how it works: https://youtu.be/zAzdS0X7m34

BOILERMAKER is a unique authoring system that includes in its code:

- Several author indicators (CYCLE & POWER Detector and Keltner Channel)

- Visual arrows that indicate the direction in which deals must be made.

- PUSH and e-mail notifications that will inform you in time about the emergence of new trading opportunities.

All this is combined in one indicator code on the basis of a ready-made trading system and can become your reliable tool for effective trading.

IMPORTANT! THE INDICATOR IS NOT REPAIRED!

How it works?

Block CYCLE & POWER Detector - analyzes market cycles and market power as an oscillator line in a separate window. This indicator block shows us the beginning and end of the price movement waves in the form of arrows of the corresponding directivity.

Block Keltner Channel - reveals the boundaries of the price channel, local overbought / oversold zones and moments of trend reversal. This block acts as a filter that helps weed out the unprofitable oscillator signals of the CYCLE & POWER Detector. Also, the Keltner Channel defines the main trading objectives: where to install Take Profit and Stop Loss.

SIMPLE WORDS:

BOILERMAKER will very accurately identify the moment of the beginning of the price reversal, show you in the form of an arrow the moment when it is best to open and close the deals and send a PUSH or e-mail notification about the occurrence of trading opportunities to your smartphone.

IMPORTANT: BOILERMAKER works on any timeframe and any asset. You can use this indicator for intraday scalping in the Forex market or for medium-term speculation in the stock market. With the indicator BOILERMAKER you get very ample opportunities for trading in any market!

For more information about how to use the indicator, you can find on this link - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eBGgqiNoJIavjkwI0OtXGxKqO31NJm07/view?usp=sharing



