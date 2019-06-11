Signal Aggregator

4.78

Optimized set files for 23 currency pairs - H1 SET FILES , for 17 currency pairs - M15 SET FILES , for 18 currency pairs - H4 SET FILES.

You can read detail manual for learn how trade - MANUAL  .

For clients we have ready GIFT - UTILITY SIGNAL AGGREGATOR. Contact us to private message with purchase number. But only clients with Lifetime version of SIGNAL AGGREGATOR.Utility will manage to you open positions base on Indicator rules.

SIGNAL AGGREGATOR - is not just an indicator which most people don't know how to use and analyze, it is a ready-made trading solution that tells you: how to trade, when to trade and how to get the expected result!

Now a little more about the indicator

So, SIGNAL AGGREGATOR is an intelligent station for generating trading signals, which:

- Works with a high profit factor

- Includes several proven algorithmic systems search for trading opportunities, tracking of open orders and close them with positive results.

- Gives clear signals to open and close trades

- Does not use grider techniques and other methods of dangerous trading

- Safe for large deposits

- Displays true statistics of signal efficiency in a separate window (below - see the examples in the screenshots and in the presentation video)

- Generates enough signals for active intraday trading

- Works on any timeframe

- Works on any asset (currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, stock market and indices)

Thus, the SIGNAL AGGREGATOR is a versatile and effective!

Therefore, if you are a novice trader who is just beginning to master the financial market or a professional who wants to simplify the difficult process of technical analysis, the SIGNAL AGGREGATOR indicator is exactly what you will like!

IMPORTANT! SPECIAL OFFER!

Each buyer of the SIGNAL AGGREGATOR indicator is guaranteed to receive a free utility (SIGNAL CLOSER UTILITY), which will help you to manage open orders.

This utility automatically closes trades by signals of the SIGNAL AGGREGATOR indicator. In simple words – you get a signal to trade and open a market order, but SIGNAL CLOSER UTILITY itself it will be closed according to the rules of the system SIGNAL AGGREGATOR. This will save you time and completely eliminate the possibility that you will forget about the previously opened trades or do not have time to close it!

To get the utility - write a personal message to the seller

An extended description of the manual settings of SIGNAL AGGREGATOR and a manual for setting up this indicator can be found at this link (cloud storage).


WATCH VIDEO: https://youtu.be/9FUySXLoP_U


Best broker: http://bit.ly/BestFxBroker


Reviews 19
Sutardi
512
Sutardi 2021.08.10 11:24 
 

try to profit with this signal

Adam Moosa
639
Adam Moosa 2020.10.18 18:55 
 

Awesome

Alfonso Garcia
856
Alfonso Garcia 2020.04.04 10:08 
 

Great indicator, with the utility make simple trade in forex.

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4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
XAUUSd Reaper Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
Market Structure MTF
Mikhail Tcvetkov
Indicators
The Market Structure MTF indicator is a successful attempt to formalize the structure of price movement using a unique algorithm. It accurately decomposes any price movement into its constituent elements and allows you not to miss a single interesting entry or exit point. An important feature of the Market Structure MTF indicator is the visualization of the structure of price movement on two timeframes at once – on the current and on any older one at the user's choice. Despite the external sim
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
More from author
Channel Enslaver
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
Indicators
This is the author's product of the trading-investment company Algorithmic Capital, which specializes in professional investor capital management and the creation of trading and analytical software. The Channel Enslaver indicator is created on an “all inclusive” basis. Its program code includes several important blocks at once: • A set of professional technical indicators that independently analyze quotes and generate trading signals. • An alert system that gives special signals (including Email
Keltner MTF
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
Indicators
Keltner MTF     (Not repaint!!!) is a channel indicator that can display price channels from different timeframes on a single chart of quotes. For example, on the H1 chart, you can see at the same time the Keltner price channel from the M15 and H4 timeframe. This tactic makes it possible to more clearly understand the tendency of price movements, to determine trading goals and points for making deals. How the Keltner MTF Indicator Works The Keltner MTF indicator can be used both - for trading in
Boilermaker
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
4.09 (11)
Indicators
Attention!!! Do not try to test an Indicator in Tester, this is very difficult and mathematical calculation will consume all your Memory of computer. Test can be provide only on high performance computers. In Forward trading Indicator run without any problems. Better is rent product and test this calculation. After buy this indicator - BOILERMAKER, we will give for FREE our another indicator -  Keltner MTF  , contact us - after buy.  PLEASE ONLY BUY LIFETIME LICENSE NO RENT!!! We add on MQL mark
Utility Boilermaker
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
Utilities
UTILITY BOILERMAKER is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor (utility), whose task is to close orders based on the signals of the BOILERMAKER and Keltner MTF indicators. How it works? The trader opens trades on the signals of the BOILERMAKER or Keltner MTF indicators UTILITY BOILERMAKER – independently closes these deals when there are conditions for their closure. The conditions for closing deals are: Achievement quotes of Keltner MTF central line (look at the picture below) The appearance of the opp
Signal Closer Utility
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
Utilities
This is Utility for bestseller indicator -  SIGNAL AGGREGATOR . Utility OPEN/CLOSE all AUTOMATICALLY! For clients who give us 5 stars (*****)to SIGNAL AGGREGATOR we have ready GIFT -  UTILITY SIGNAL AGGREGATOR . Contact us to private message with purchase number.   But only clients with Lifetime version of SIGNAL AGGREGATOR.  Utility will manage to you open positions base on Indicator rules. This is a program that automates the process of manual trading on the signals of the SIGNAL AGGREGATOR
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Sutardi
512
Sutardi 2021.08.10 11:24 
 

try to profit with this signal

rex2209
267
rex2209 2020.12.26 20:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Moosa
639
Adam Moosa 2020.10.18 18:55 
 

Awesome

Alfonso Garcia
856
Alfonso Garcia 2020.04.04 10:08 
 

Great indicator, with the utility make simple trade in forex.

yarixsegona
1984
yarixsegona 2020.03.20 09:11 
 

Great indicator. Really clear and simple to read. Very useful. Author is very fast aswering your question. Thanks

Kai Blaue
51
Kai Blaue 2020.02.02 11:51 
 

nice tool,

AnnaNico111
153
AnnaNico111 2019.08.02 06:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.07.25 17:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

KB7wrGR8
69
KB7wrGR8 2019.07.10 09:19 
 

How do I get 「SIGNAL CLOSER UTILITY」?

Christian Opperskalski
9530
Christian Opperskalski 2019.07.08 08:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mirage Management AB
612
Fredrik Ek 2019.07.01 09:16 
 

Great indicator and perfect with the utility tool for entering and exit positions.

BasajaunV1
376
BasajaunV1 2019.06.28 18:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bryan Hubert Yann Guguen
215
Bryan Hubert Yann Guguen 2019.06.28 11:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

davidile
361
davidile 2019.06.27 23:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Amit Kumar Yadav
136
Amit Kumar Yadav 2019.06.25 14:02 
 

Great tools

Paulus Nangoy
3545
Paulus Nangoy 2019.06.25 07:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Konstantin Polle
722
Konstantin Polle 2019.06.18 10:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

SAOWANEE KAWEE
354
SAOWANEE KAWEE 2019.06.17 17:02 
 

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Darius Klimas
667
Darius Klimas 2019.06.13 12:35 
 

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