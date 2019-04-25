Keltner MTF

Keltner MTF   
(Not repaint!!!)

is a channel indicator that can display price channels from different timeframes on a single chart of quotes.

For example, on the H1 chart, you can see at the same time the Keltner price channel from the M15 and H4 timeframe.
This tactic makes it possible to more clearly understand the tendency of price movements, to determine trading goals and points for making deals.
How the Keltner MTF Indicator Works

The Keltner MTF indicator can be used both - for trading in a channel and for following a trend:


Channel trading

Wait until the younger price channel goes beyond the older price channel. If the mutual intersection of the Keltner channels occurred below - make a deal on BUY. If the mutual intersection of Keltner channels occurred at the top - close the deal on SELL. In this case, the closing of trading positions is carried out at the moment when the quotes return to the middle line of the older Keltner price channel.


Following the trend

Wait until the middle line of the younger price channel crosses the middle line of the older price channel. If the intersection occurred from the bottom up - close the deal on BUY. If the intersection occurred from top to bottom - close the deal on SELL. In this case, trading positions should be closed after the price reaches the outer boundary of the older price channel.


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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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Channel Enslaver
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
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This is the author's product of the trading-investment company Algorithmic Capital, which specializes in professional investor capital management and the creation of trading and analytical software. The Channel Enslaver indicator is created on an “all inclusive” basis. Its program code includes several important blocks at once: • A set of professional technical indicators that independently analyze quotes and generate trading signals. • An alert system that gives special signals (including Email
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4.09 (11)
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Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
Utilities
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Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
Utilities
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