Keltner MTF (Not repaint!!!) is a channel indicator that can display price channels from different timeframes on a single chart of quotes.

For example, on the H1 chart, you can see at the same time the Keltner price channel from the M15 and H4 timeframe.

This tactic makes it possible to more clearly understand the tendency of price movements, to determine trading goals and points for making deals.

How the Keltner MTF Indicator Works

The Keltner MTF indicator can be used both - for trading in a channel and for following a trend:



Channel trading

Wait until the younger price channel goes beyond the older price channel. If the mutual intersection of the Keltner channels occurred below - make a deal on BUY. If the mutual intersection of Keltner channels occurred at the top - close the deal on SELL. In this case, the closing of trading positions is carried out at the moment when the quotes return to the middle line of the older Keltner price channel.



Following the trend