Keltner MTF
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Keltner MTF (Not repaint!!!)
is a channel indicator that can display price channels from different timeframes on a single chart of quotes.
The Keltner MTF indicator can be used both - for trading in a channel and for following a trend:
Wait until the younger price channel goes beyond the older price channel. If the mutual intersection of the Keltner channels occurred below - make a deal on BUY. If the mutual intersection of Keltner channels occurred at the top - close the deal on SELL. In this case, the closing of trading positions is carried out at the moment when the quotes return to the middle line of the older Keltner price channel.
Wait until the middle line of the younger price channel crosses the middle line of the older price channel. If the intersection occurred from the bottom up - close the deal on BUY. If the intersection occurred from top to bottom - close the deal on SELL. In this case, trading positions should be closed after the price reaches the outer boundary of the older price channel.