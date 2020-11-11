Quick Trade MT5

4.6

Quick Trade is a simple but needful utility for MT5 that allows to set SL, TP and entry price for a trade in a couple of seconds, allowing also shaping right position size based on risk wanted.

It provide shortcuts to save more time and of course, you can also put values typing with keyboard or drag lines at your desired value!

Shortcut Action
CTRL + Click Set SL
Shift + Click
Set TP
z + Click Set Price

A simple utility that you will start to love if you do manual trading. Stop calculating risk wasting precious time, focus on trade only!

Reviews 24
eueduFS
14
eueduFS 2023.12.24 04:41 
 

PLZZZZ MAKE TO MT4!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Артем Петров
28
Артем Петров 2023.10.12 08:42 
 

For a very long time I wanted such a tool for myself))) Thank you so much for doing this!!!

jai hun
23
jai hun 2023.08.09 17:46 
 

great plugin. especially if you're a scalper.

there's no other plugin for mt5 that allows you to click a chart and place SL + TP. best way to enter trades. 1000%.

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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Golden Goal GG
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Please refer to this   blog post  for additional informations about the strategy, approaches behind it and some backtest examples. Golden Goal (GG) Expert advisor is a complete autotrading system that works on 28 majors-minors forex pairs. Its nature can be described as mean-reversion approach, with custom complex entry, exit and scaling decisions, that can make the EA act like an auto-optimizing expert advisor. Oppositely to my other EA The Forex Exchanger , inputs do not allow to customize in
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David Bennett
40
David Bennett 2024.11.15 22:47 
 

The previous version which just used hotkeys was brilliant. This is the opposite as 25% of the chart (and therefore vital price action) is missing because of the badly designed layout.

bidyey33
23
bidyey33 2024.09.07 07:06 
 

HOPE YOU CAN UPDATE THIS SIR TO ALSO CALCULATE LOT SIZE WITH FIXED MONEY AT RISK, LOVE USING THIS TOOL

eueduFS
14
eueduFS 2023.12.24 04:41 
 

PLZZZZ MAKE TO MT4!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Артем Петров
28
Артем Петров 2023.10.12 08:42 
 

For a very long time I wanted such a tool for myself))) Thank you so much for doing this!!!

roni84
16
roni84 2023.10.02 07:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jai hun
23
jai hun 2023.08.09 17:46 
 

great plugin. especially if you're a scalper.

there's no other plugin for mt5 that allows you to click a chart and place SL + TP. best way to enter trades. 1000%.

Dorian E.
198
Dorian E. 2023.07.24 22:24 
 

Easy, Fast, Simple... EXCELLENT!!!

freelance_translator555
14
freelance_translator555 2023.06.20 03:09 
 

Great work!!! Thank you very much!!!

coedwigtrading
14
coedwigtrading 2023.05.31 15:19 
 

Fantastic trade panel, I've been using it for years. The only thing I'd add is a pip amount on the SL & TP lines

Ryan Elias Gazal
120
Ryan Elias Gazal 2023.05.20 11:59 
 

thank you so much man

Termica Mateus Souza de Olivera
36
Termica Mateus Souza de Olivera 2022.12.16 19:29 
 

BEAUTIFULLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL WOOOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNDDDDDDDEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEERRRFFFFFFFFFFFFUUUUUUUUUULLLLLLLLLLL

Martin0116
14
Martin0116 2022.12.02 15:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

CodeFaceCrunch
361
CodeFaceCrunch 2022.11.24 12:55 
 

Very useful. Easy to use.

Black_26
14
Black_26 2022.11.04 12:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

YAL966
14
YAL966 2022.10.07 14:07 
 

Thanks for this amazing tool

shawn7
165
shawn7 2022.06.03 16:59 
 

Thanks for this nice product Fabio, it works well and opens trades so quickly no calculations needed. Other programmers will charge for this free indicator. You are very generous!!!

cfavaretto
146
cfavaretto 2022.01.19 21:01 
 

Excelent, thanks a lot!

Bin
133
Bin 2021.07.18 06:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sammyuuzie
19
sammyuuzie 2021.06.25 14:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

007MT5acc
14
007MT5acc 2021.06.16 12:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
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