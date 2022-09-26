OnBoard stats MT5

5

OnBoard stats is a panel that show in a single view a lot of usefull information about working orders and trading account.

It has 4 different sub-panels (from left to right):

  • Symbols order statistics: it can be found symbols for which there are orders (market or pendings). Symbol with pendings are colored with "Pendings color". Clicking on a specific symbol row, chart will be changed to that symbol.
  • Current symbol statistics: informations about the "current" symbol, the one which is opened in the graph.
  • Total statistics: information about total account opened orders.
  • History statistics: information about the history orders. The history list size depends on the current settings of the "Account history" tab of the terminal.

Please, leave me a review after you used it! Thanks


Reviews 5
StraySilver
212
StraySilver 2023.08.22 07:48 
 

What I was looking for to give a concise view of working orders and risk levels

Hoang Dinh Thang
167
Hoang Dinh Thang 2022.10.31 13:07 
 

5 sao

CENTILLION
244
CENTILLION 2022.09.28 13:32 
 

5 Stars

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Experts
Live monitoring   signal NOTE: This is for monitoring only, do not subscribe to signal! This EA trade in a very delicate way during very delicate time, be smart and don’t use copy signals service. Discrepancies in quotations, spreads, trading hours and delay in copying trades will make almost impossible to have same results. Relax EA open trades at the end of Friday trading session looking for specific patterns, volatility and momentum on several timeframes: main idea is to catch quickly and pr
Thermo MAP MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
4.17 (6)
Indicators
Thermo MAP is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator that display a smart heat map based on proprietary calculations. Watch how Forex market moved and is currently moving with a single dashboard and have a consistent and good idea of what is happening! It can be suitable for both scalping or medium/long term, just select options that better fit your trading style Symbols list are automatically sorted based on the preferred column. There is the possibility to click on: First row, timeframe
FREE
Spread Monitor MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a usefull utility for monitoring spread and also for recording informations to a file. (Files will be placed into "Common\Files\Spread Monitor"). There is the possibility to let the indicator calculate high/low into the past thanks to downloading ticks. (It's a slow and approsimate thing! The best way to use it is to attach to a chart and let it recording spread in real time). There is also a buffer with the average of spread in latest X periods. Easy and effective.
FREE
Quick Trade MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
4.6 (15)
Utilities
Quick Trade is a simple but needful utility for MT5 that allows to set SL, TP and entry price for a trade in a couple of seconds, allowing also shaping right position size based on risk wanted. It provide shortcuts to save more time and of course, you can also put values typing with keyboard or drag lines at your desired value! Shortcut Action CTRL + Click Set SL Shift + Click Set TP z + Click Set Price A simple utility that you will start to love if you do manual trading. Stop calculating risk
FREE
OnBoard stats
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (7)
Utilities
OnBoard stats is a panel that show in a single view a lot of usefull information about working orders and trading account. It has 4 different sub-panels (from left to right): Symbols order statistics : it can be found symbols for which there are orders (market or pendings). Symbol with pendings are colored with "Pendings color". Clicking on a specific symbol row, chart will be changed to that symbol. Current symbol statistics : informations about the "current" symbol, the one which is opened in
FREE
Forex Meter Oscillator
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (4)
Indicators
Forex Meter Oscillator is an indicator that can give a whole view of forex market from a single chart, measuring currency strenghts among 28 forex pairs (majors and minors). The "oscillator" word is very meaningful: it normalizes currency strenghts in order to provide values in a predefined range (from -1 to 1). What are normalization's advantages? It's so simple, values will always be in a pre-defined range that reflect exactly the current value compared to the last N values. In this way you w
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
Experts
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
Golden Goal GG
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (1)
Experts
Please refer to this   blog post  for additional informations about the strategy, approaches behind it and some backtest examples. Golden Goal (GG) Expert advisor is a complete autotrading system that works on 28 majors-minors forex pairs. Its nature can be described as mean-reversion approach, with custom complex entry, exit and scaling decisions, that can make the EA act like an auto-optimizing expert advisor. Oppositely to my other EA The Forex Exchanger , inputs do not allow to customize in
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Sahudin R
360
Sahudin R 2023.12.23 07:41 
 

very usefull,when i use multiple grid,but have no space display for the symbol and lot for volatility at deriv

StraySilver
212
StraySilver 2023.08.22 07:48 
 

What I was looking for to give a concise view of working orders and risk levels

Piotr Drozdek
1084
Piotr Drozdek 2023.02.03 17:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hoang Dinh Thang
167
Hoang Dinh Thang 2022.10.31 13:07 
 

5 sao

CENTILLION
244
CENTILLION 2022.09.28 13:32 
 

5 Stars

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