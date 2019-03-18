Scissors

5

SCISSORS — is an automated trading scalping system.

The strategy is based on enter signals given by a modified indicator Zig Zag; the EA opens two pending orders - sell stop и buy stop - on peaks of the indicator, at break (false break) the order activates and runs profit trail. Simply the EA is cutting all that higher/lower to Zig Zag peaks.

  • Trading strategy —trend scalping without use of grid, martingale, averaging, using stop loss, take profit and trailing stop. 
  • The number of trades per month — depending of TF- from 20 to 100.
  • Recommended deposit — minimal deposit for one instrument per 0.01 lots is 20 USD at leverage 1:100, consequently at multycurrancy trade - extra 20 USD for aech instrument (exept those whose marginal requiment difer).
  • Recommended currency pairs — any.
  • TF — M15, M30 (optimal),Н1.

Main recommendations:

  1. Before you buy this EA, please download the trial and check the performance of EA with strategy tester MT4 on your broker's server.
  2. Broker - high order execution and no limitations for minimum distance on S/l and T/P, minimum distance on pending oraders.
  3. Spread - only minimal (starting from 0.0 pips), comission is acceptable/
  4. Use recomended sets to check the system performance on your broker.
  5. Recommended sets will be available at section "Comments".

EA Parameters: 

Zig Zag settings - enter settings of indicator ZigZag

-ExtDepth: depth

-Extdeviation: deviation

-ExtBackstep: bars quantity between extremums

-count bars for enter: bars quantity for the enter signal mature

-enter distance: distance from maximum/minimum to pending order setting (+/-)

trading hours - time for trade

-start time: time to start trade

-stop time: time to stop trade

tp: takeprofit in pips

sl:  stop loss in pips

Use Money Management: if "on" - the volume of trade is determined out of free margine needed to trade by start lot, if "off" - start lot is used 

Start lot:  trade volume (lot size when Money management is turned to "off")

Free margin:  volume of free margine for lot calculation

Use Break Even and trailingstop:  on/off

BE point - shift to Break Even at profit of N points

BE profit - profit of Break Even in points

Trailing interval - lenth of trail at profit in points

Trailing step - step of trail in points

Slippage - acceptable slippage

Magic - individual magic number of the order

comment - notes to order


 

Reviews 1
Sergey Shchekotikhin
217
Sergey Shchekotikhin 2019.03.27 11:31 
 

Доволен советником. На реале работает, не нужен большой стартовый депозит, торгует не часто, но очень точно.

Большое спасибо автору- оказал поддержку и оперативно ответил на вопросы, помог при настройке советника под мой депозит.

Взял в аренду, использую на демо счете и реальном с небольшим депозитом, стоят сэты автора, все сделки совпадают.

Стоимость аредны уже отработана!!!

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Sergey Shchekotikhin
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Sergey Shchekotikhin 2019.03.27 11:31 
 

Доволен советником. На реале работает, не нужен большой стартовый депозит, торгует не часто, но очень точно.

Большое спасибо автору- оказал поддержку и оперативно ответил на вопросы, помог при настройке советника под мой депозит.

Взял в аренду, использую на демо счете и реальном с небольшим депозитом, стоят сэты автора, все сделки совпадают.

Стоимость аредны уже отработана!!!

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