Scissors
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
SCISSORS — is an automated trading scalping system.
The strategy is based on enter signals given by a modified indicator Zig Zag; the EA opens two pending orders - sell stop и buy stop - on peaks of the indicator, at break (false break) the order activates and runs profit trail. Simply the EA is cutting all that higher/lower to Zig Zag peaks.
- Trading strategy —trend scalping without use of grid, martingale, averaging, using stop loss, take profit and trailing stop.
- The number of trades per month — depending of TF- from 20 to 100.
- Recommended deposit — minimal deposit for one instrument per 0.01 lots is 20 USD at leverage 1:100, consequently at multycurrancy trade - extra 20 USD for aech instrument (exept those whose marginal requiment difer).
- Recommended currency pairs — any.
- TF — M15, M30 (optimal),Н1.
Main recommendations:
- Before you buy this EA, please download the trial and check the performance of EA with strategy tester MT4 on your broker's server.
- Broker - high order execution and no limitations for minimum distance on S/l and T/P, minimum distance on pending oraders.
- Spread - only minimal (starting from 0.0 pips), comission is acceptable/
- Use recomended sets to check the system performance on your broker.
- Recommended sets will be available at section "Comments".
EA Parameters:
Zig Zag settings - enter settings of indicator ZigZag
-ExtDepth: depth
-Extdeviation: deviation
-ExtBackstep: bars quantity between extremums
-count bars for enter: bars quantity for the enter signal mature
-enter distance: distance from maximum/minimum to pending order setting (+/-)
trading hours - time for trade
-start time: time to start trade
-stop time: time to stop trade
tp: takeprofit in pips
sl: stop loss in pips
Use Money Management: if "on" - the volume of trade is determined out of free margine needed to trade by start lot, if "off" - start lot is used
Start lot: trade volume (lot size when Money management is turned to "off")
Free margin: volume of free margine for lot calculation
Use Break Even and trailingstop: on/off
BE point - shift to Break Even at profit of N points
BE profit - profit of Break Even in points
Trailing interval - lenth of trail at profit in points
Trailing step - step of trail in points
Slippage - acceptable slippage
Magic - individual magic number of the order
comment - notes to order
Доволен советником. На реале работает, не нужен большой стартовый депозит, торгует не часто, но очень точно.
Большое спасибо автору- оказал поддержку и оперативно ответил на вопросы, помог при настройке советника под мой депозит.
Взял в аренду, использую на демо счете и реальном с небольшим депозитом, стоят сэты автора, все сделки совпадают.
Стоимость аредны уже отработана!!!