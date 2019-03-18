SCISSORS — is an automated trading scalping system.

The strategy is based on enter signals given by a modified indicator Zig Zag; the EA opens two pending orders - sell stop и buy stop - on peaks of the indicator, at break (false break) the order activates and runs profit trail. Simply the EA is cutting all that higher/lower to Zig Zag peaks.

— minimal deposit for one instrument per 0.01 lots is 20 USD at leverage 1:100, consequently at multycurrancy trade - extra 20 USD for aech instrument (exept those whose marginal requiment difer)

Zig Zag settings - enter settings of indicator ZigZag

-ExtDepth: depth

-Extdeviation: deviation

-ExtBackstep: bars quantity between extremums

-count bars for enter: bars quantity for the enter signal mature

-enter distance: distance from maximum/minimum to pending order setting (+/-)

trading hours - time for trade

-start time: time to start trade

-stop time: time to stop trade

tp: takeprofit in pips

sl: stop loss in pips

Use Money Management: if "on" - the volume of trade is determined out of free margine needed to trade by start lot, if "off" - start lot is used

Start lot: trade volume (lot size when Money management is turned to "off")

Free margin: volume of free margine for lot calculation

Use Break Even and trailingstop: on/off

BE point - shift to Break Even at profit of N points

BE profit - profit of Break Even in points

Trailing interval - lenth of trail at profit in points

Trailing step - step of trail in points

Slippage - acceptable slippage

Magic - individual magic number of the order

comment - notes to order



