FIT SCALPER -is fully automated multifunctional trading robot – scalper, can be used with any currency pairs and any TF.

The EA gets signals for enter from two force indicators, uses aid orders to strengthen position, martingale, averaging, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, avails special function of overlapping of unprofitable orders by profitable ones.

Main capacities

1. 1. .EA normal function

In this mode aid order function and overlapping of unprofitable orders function are disabled.

EA at getting signal opens orders for buy/sell using the set parameters of stop loss, take profit and trailing stop.

EA trades both sides in this way.

(See the video)

2. EA run with aid order function

In this mode aid order function is active and overlapping of unprofitable orders function is disabled.

EA at getting signal opens orders for buy/sell, while parameters of stop loss and take profit become inactive, only trailing stop (even if it is at “off”). Upon order activation if the price moves at right direction – the EA trails profit, otherwise EA strengthens position by aid orders function activation. Wherein the EA opens aid orders using minimal step and only at flat find out, i.e only at possible price kickback ( at deep correction aid pending order is being trailed). Aid order volume increase in percent of the starting lot is available (at active Money Management parameter start lot is calculated with this function), and also activatioin/disable this function parameter. At mutual BE reaching EA activates profit trail

EA trades both sides in this way.

(See the video)

3. EA run with overlapping of unprofitable orders function

In this mode aid order function and overlapping of unprofitable orders function are both active .

EA opens orders likewise previous run mode. At reaching of set by parameters number of orders starts overlapping of farthest unprofitable order (fully or partially) by available profitable ones with profit in deposit currency. In result unprofitable orders are overlapped, the quantity of aid orders is reduced to minimum and the deal closes by trailing stop.

EA trades both sides in this way.

(See the video)

EA Parameters: given at “Comments”



