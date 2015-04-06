Pocket Hercules

Pocket Hercules - is an automated trading scalping system.

The EA is a trend scalper. The trades are made at rollback from main trend. Indicator Bollinger Bands is responsible for trend and channel determination. The EA opens orders at channel breakdown for definite value of points. Orders can be closed at take-profit, trailing-stop, stop-loss and at defined time elapse. Time limit of the EA work is available.

The EA does not use martingale and grid of orders.

Trade instruments: all, recommended  - CADCHF, GBPCHF, EURCHF, AUDCHF

Set files for EA work at recommended currency pairs are supplied (see chapter "Comments".

TF: M30

Trade time: Asian session

Spread: minimum

Leverage: any

Money Management: no less then 20 units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair.

The EA is multicurrency.  It can be optimized for almost any currency pair. 

EA Parameters: available at chapter “Comments”.

To demonstrate EA  Pocket Hercules  work a signal created:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/622719

The EA installed at all recommended currency pairs CADCHF, GBPCHF, EURCHF, AUDCHF, set files are also recommended with Money Management 40 USD for 0.01 lot.



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Quantum Nexus MT4
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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