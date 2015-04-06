Pocket Hercules - is an automated trading scalping system.

The EA is a trend scalper. The trades are made at rollback from main trend. Indicator Bollinger Bands is responsible for trend and channel determination. The EA opens orders at channel breakdown for definite value of points. Orders can be closed at take-profit, trailing-stop, stop-loss and at defined time elapse. Time limit of the EA work is available.

The EA does not use martingale and grid of orders.

Trade instruments: all, recommended - CADCHF, GBPCHF, EURCHF, AUDCHF

Set files for EA work at recommended currency pairs are supplied (see chapter "Comments".

TF: M30

Trade time: Asian session

Spread: minimum

Leverage: any

Money Management: no less then 20 units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair.

The EA is multicurrency. It can be optimized for almost any currency pair.

EA Parameters: available at chapter “Comments”.

To demonstrate EA Pocket Hercules work a signal created: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/622719

The EA installed at all recommended currency pairs CADCHF, GBPCHF, EURCHF, AUDCHF, set files are also recommended with Money Management 40 USD for 0.01 lot.







