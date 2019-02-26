WebDataExtractor MT5

This is a non-trading expert which transforms unstructured web-pages into structured data tables. It downloads and parses an HTML file, then creates DOM (Document Object Model) for it, and finally applies specified CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) selectors for required fields and extracts data for them. You may consider it as a powerful and highly customizable HTML to CSV (Comma-Separated Values) converter.

The EA can process web-pages from remote sites (using MetaTrader's WebRequest) or local files. To use WebRequest properly make sure you added corresponding domains in the Expert Advisors options dialog.

Demo version of the expert or its full version running in the tester cannot use WebRequests, because of MetaTrader limitation. Only local files are accessible from the tester.

The expert is useful for reading economic news, trading reports, and other information available in Internet but hardly "understandable" by programs due to loose formatting and rich user-friendly decorations in web-pages.
The demo version of the expert randomly chooses some data fields in extracted data and replaces them with the string "demo". This is done intentionally to prevent a possible use of the demo version for smooth extraction of complete data sets in production.

Parameters

  • URL - web-page address (starts with http:// or https://) or local file name to load (must be in HTML format);
  • SaveName - output file name (will be in CSV format);
  • TimerSeconds - period in seconds to reload the URL and process it again; if 0 - the expert does the job only once and then exits;
  • TriggerVariable - optional global variable to check with the timer; if it's specified, the expert checks if the variable exists: if yes - EA starts processing and then removes the variable, if not - EA skips this timer invocation and keeps waiting for next time to check again;
  • RowSelector - CSS selector for table row;
  • ColumnSettingsFile - file in CSV format with selectors for columns (see comments for details);
  • SubstitutionSettingsFile - optional file in CSV format for data substitution rules (see comments for details);
  • TestQuery - test a CSS selector for a row;
  • TestSubQuery - test a CSS selector for a field in the row;
  • LogXXX - enable/disable XXX logging option; 


Main Principles

In order to start data extraction using this expert you need to investigate source code (HTML) of the target web-page. This can be done in any modern browser by means of its built-in tools for web-developers. For example, in Chrome you may open "Developer tools" window by clicking "Settings" button (in the upper right corner of the main window), then choosing "Tools" -> "Developer Tools" in the dropdown menu (the menu items may vary between different browser versions). Please find more details in the official DevTools overview. What is important for us here is the section Inspecting the DOM.

User should locate all data fields of the interest in the web-page and lookup corresponding DOM elements in HTML source. Based on specific attributes of the DOM elements, one should elaborate suitable CSS selectors which will unambiguously pin down a value for every specific data field. The developer window provides a console box, where you can try CSS selectors on the fly. Please, make sure you're trying only those selectors supported by the expert.

Alternatively you can enable DOM logging in the expert (LogDomElements) and then study output in the experts log of MetaTrader. This method lacks interactivity (you can not try selectors right away), but it does not require to deal with external tools. You can test selectors using corresponding input parameters (TestQuery and TestSubQuery). It's advisable to run such experiments on a local file (URL should point to a file instead of Internet address). You can download a web-page from a site into a file using the following parameters: URL - Internet address of the page, SaveName - name of the local file to write (existing file, if any, will be overwritten), RowSelector should be empty.

Supported CSS selectors

Please find the list of supported selectors in the comments.

Examples

Examples are provided in the comments for this product. For every example, HTML fragment can be found with comments added for explanations, and formatting changed for readability.


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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Daily Trading Limiter
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (8)
Utilities
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
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WalkForwardOptimizer MT5
Stanislav Korotky
3.78 (9)
Libraries
WalkForwardOptimizer library allows you to perform rolling and cluster walk-forward optimization of expert advisers (EA) in MetaTrader 5. To use the library include its header file WalkForwardOptimizer.mqh into your EA source code, add call provided functions as appropriate. Once the library is embedded into EA, you may start optimization according to the procedure described in the User guide . When it's finished, intermediate results are saved into a CSV file and some special global variables.
RenkoFromRealTicks
Stanislav Korotky
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This non-trading expert utilizes so called custom symbols feature ( available in MQL API as well) to build renko charts based on history of real ticks of selected standard symbol. RenkoFromRealTicks generates custom symbol quotes, thus you may open many charts to apply different EAs and indicators to the renko. It also transmits real ticks to update renko charts in real time. The generated renko chart uses M1 timeframe. It makes no sense to switch the renko chart to a timeframe other than M1. T
ADXS
Stanislav Korotky
5 (3)
Indicators
Ever wondered why standard ADX is made unsigned and what if it would be kept signed? This indicator gives the answer, which allows you to trade more efficient. This indicator calculates ADX values using standard formulae, but excludes operation of taking the module of ADX values, which is forcedly added into ADX for some reason. In other words, the indicator preserves natural signs of ADX values, which makes it more consistent, easy to use, and gives signals earlier than standard ADX. Strictly s
AutomaticZigZag
Stanislav Korotky
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This is a non-parametric ZigZag providing 4 different methods of calculation. Upward edge continues on new bars while their `highs` are above highest `low` among previous bars, downward edge continues on next bars while their `lows` are below lowest `high` among previous; Gann swing: upward edge continues while `highs` and `lows` are higher than on the left adjacent bar, downward edge continues while `highs` and `lows` are lower than on the left adjacent bar. Inside bars (with lower `high` and
FREE
CustomVolumeDelta
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator displays volume delta (of either tick volume or real volume) encoded in a custom symbol, generated by special expert advisers, such as RenkoFromRealTicks . MetaTrader does not allow negative values in the volumes, this is why we need to encode deltas in a special way, and then use CustomVolumeDelta indicator to decode and display the deltas. This indicator is applicable only for custom instruments generated in appropriate way (with signed volumes encoded). It makes no sense to ap
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OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
TrueVolumeSurrogate MT5
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator provides a true volume surrogate based on tick volumes. It uses a specific formula for calculation of a near to real estimation of trade volumes distribution , which may be very handy for instruments where only tick volumes are available. Please note that absolute values of the indicator do not correspond to any real volumes data, but the distribution itself, including overall shape and behavior, is similar to real volumes' shape and behavior of related instruments (for example, c
VolumeDeltaMT5
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator provides the analysis of tick volume deltas. It calculates tick volumes for buys and sells separately, and their delta on every bar, and displays volumes by price clusters (cells) within a specified bar (usually the latest one). This is a limited substitution of market delta analysis based on real volumes, which are not available on Forex. The indicator displays the following data in its sub-window: light-blue histogram - buy (long) volumes; orange histogram - sell (short) volumes
OrderBook History Playback
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. This expert adviser OrderBook History Playback allows you to playback the market book events on the history using files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The exper
FREE
WalkForwardDemo MT5
Stanislav Korotky
Experts
WalkForwardDemo is an expert adviser (EA) demonstrating how the built-in library WalkForwardOptimizer (WFO) for walk-forward optimization works. It allows you to easily optimize, view and analyze your EA performance and robustness in unknown trading conditions of future. You may find more details about walk-forward optimization in Wikipedia . Once you have performed optimization using WFO, the library generates special global variables (saved in an "archived" file with GVF-extension) and a CSV-f
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RenkoChartsDemo
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
This is a demo version of a non-trading expert , which utilizes so called the custom symbols feature ( available in MQL as well ) to build renko charts based on historical quotes of selected standard symbol and to refresh renko in real-time according to new ticks. Also it translates real ticks to the renko charts, which allows other EAs and indicators to trade and analyze renko. Place the EA on a chart of a working instrument. The lesser timeframe of the source chart is, the more precise resulti
FREE
RenkoCharts
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
This non-trading expert utilizes so called custom symbols feature ( available in MQL as well ) to build renko charts based on historical quotes of selected standard symbol and to refresh renko in real-time according to new ticks. Also, it translates real ticks to the renko charts, which allows other EAs and indicators to trade and analyze renko. Place RenkoCharts on a chart of a work instrument. The lesser timeframe of the source chart is, the more precise resulting renko chart is, but the lesse
SOMFX1Builder
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Utilities
If you like trading by candle patterns and want to reinforce this approach by modern technologies, this script is for you. In fact, it is a part of a toolbox, that includes a neural network engine implementing Self-Organizing Map (SOM) for candle patterns recognition, prediction, and provides you with an option to explore input and resulting data. The toolbox contains: SOMFX1Builder  - this script for training neural networks; it builds a file with generalized data about most characteristic pric
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Comparator
Stanislav Korotky
4.75 (4)
Indicators
This indicator compares the price changes during the specified period for the current symbol and other reference symbol. It allows to analyze the similar movements of highly correlated symbols, such as XAUUSD and XAGUSD, and find their occasional convergences and divergences for trading opportunities. The indicator displays the following buffers: light-green thick line - price changes of the current symbol for TimeGap bars; light-blue thin line - price changes of the reference symbol ( LeadSymbo
FREE
ReturnAutoScale
Stanislav Korotky
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator calculates running total of linear weighted returns. It transforms rates into integrated and difference-stationary time series with distinctive buy and sell zones. Buy zones are shown in blue, sell zones in red. Parameters: period - number of bars to use for linear weighted calculation; default value - 96; smoothing - period for EMA; default value - 5; mode - an integer value for choosing calculation mode: 0 - long term trading; 1 - medium term trading; 2 - short term trading; defa
FREE
PointsVsBars
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator provides a statistical analysis of price changes (in points) versus time delta (in bars). It calculates a matrix of full statistics about price changes during different time periods, and displays either distribution of returns in points for requested bar delta, or distribution of time deltas in bars for requested return. Please, note, that the indicator values are always a number of times corresponding price change vs bar delta occurred in history. Parameters: HistoryDepth - numbe
FREE
OrderBook Recorder
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker in real time. The expert OrderBook Recorder records market book changes and stores them in local files for further usage in indicators and expert adviser, including testing in the tester. The expert stores market book
FREE
HZZM
Stanislav Korotky
4 (1)
Indicators
This is an adaptive ZigZag based on modification of  HZZ indicator (original source code is available in this article ). Most important changes in this version: two additional indicator buffers added for zigzag evolution monitoring - they show cross signs at points where zigzag direction first changes; zigzag range (H) autodetection on day by day basis; time-dependent adjustment of zigzag range. Parameters: H - zigzag range in points; this parameter is similar to original HZZ, but it can take 0
FREE
WalkForwardBuilder MT5
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
This script allows performing a walk-forward analysis of trading experts based on the data collected by the WalkForwardLight MT5 library. The script builds a cluster walk forward report and rolling walk forward reports that refine it, in the form of a single HTML page. This script is optional, as the library automatically generates the report immediate after the optimization in the tester is complete. However, the script is convenient because it allows using the same collected data to rebuild th
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Year2Year
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator shows price changes for the same days in past years. D1 timeframe is required. This is a predictor indicator that finds D1 bars for the same days in past 8 years and shows their relative price changes on the current chart. Parameters: LookForward - number of days (bars) to show "future" price changes; default is 5; Offset - number of days (bars) to shift back in history; default is 0; ShowAverage - mode switch; true - show mean value for all 8 years and deviation bounds; false - s
FREE
OrderBook Utilities
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
OrderBook Utilities is a script, which performs several service operations on order book hob-files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The script processes a file for work symbol of the current chart. The file date is selected by means of the input parameter CustomDate (if it's filled in) or by the point where the script is dropped on the chart. Depending from the operation, useful information is written into the log, and optionally new file is created. The operation is selected by the input parame
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Mirror
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator predicts rate changes based on the chart display principle. It uses the idea that the price fluctuations consist of "action" and "reaction" phases, and the "reaction" is comparable and similar to the "action", so mirroring can be used to predict it. The indicator has three parameters: predict - the number of bars for prediction (24 by default); depth - the number of past bars that will be used as mirror points; for all depth mirroring points an MA is calculated and drawn on the ch
ExtraMajorLevelExtremums
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
If you like trading crosses (such as AUDJPY, CADJPY, EURCHF, and similar), you should take into account what happens with major currencies (especially, USD and EUR) against the work pair: for example, while trading AUDJPY, important levels from AUDUSD and USDJPY may have an implicit effect. This indicator allows you to view hidden levels, calculated from the major rates. It finds nearest extremums in major quotes for specified history depth, which most likely form resistence or support levels, a
EvoLevels
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator displays most prominent price levels and their changes in history. It dynamically detects regions where price movements form attractors and shows up to 8 of them. The attractors can serve as resistance or support levels and outer bounds for rates. Parameters: WindowSize - number of bars in the sliding window which is used for detection of attractors; default is 100; MaxBar - number of bars to process (for performance optimization); default is 1000; when the indicator is called from
ExtraMovingPivots
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This is an intraday indicator that uses conventional formulae for daily and weekly levels of pivot, resistance and support, but updates them dynamically bar by bar. It answers the question how pivot levels would behave if every bar were considered as the last bar of a day. At every point in time, it takes N latest bars into consideration, where N is either the number of bars in a day (round the clock, i.e. in 24h) or the number of bars in a week - for daily and weekly levels correspondingly. So,
ResistanceAndSupportDensityFunction
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
Most of traders use resistance and support levels for trading, and many people draw these levels as lines that go through extremums on a chart. When someone does this manually, he normally does this his own way, and every trader finds different lines as important. How can one be sure that his vision is correct? This indicator helps to solve this problem. It builds a complete set of virtual lines of resistance and support around current price and calculates density function for spatial distributi
ExtraMajorMultiChannels
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator draws a histogram of important levels for several major currencies attached to the current cross rates. It is intended for using on charts of crosses. It displays a histogram calculated from levels of nearest extremums of related major currencies. For example, hidden levels for AUDJPY can be detected by analyzing extremums of AUD and JPY rates against USD, EUR, GBP, and CHF. All instruments built from these currencies must be available on the client. This is an extended version of
StatBars
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator provides a statistic histogram of estimated price movements for intraday bars. It builds a histogram of average price movements for every intraday bar in history, separately for each day of week. Bars with movements above standard deviation or with higher percentage of buys than sells, or vice versa, can be used as direct trading signals. The indicator looks up current symbol history and sums up returns on every single intraday bar on a specific day of week. For example, if current
PriceProbability
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This is an easy to use signal indicator which shows and alerts probability measures for buys and sells in near future. It is based on statistical data gathered on existing history and takes into account all observed price changes versus corresponding bar intervals in the past. The statistical calculations use the same matrix as another related indicator - PointsVsBars. Once the indicator is placed on a chart, it shows 2 labels with current estimation of signal probability and alerts when signal
CCFpExtra
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
CCFpExtra is an extended version of the classic cluster indicator - CCFp. This is the MT4 version of indicator  CCFpExt available for MT5. Despite the fact that MT5 version was published first, it is MT4 version which was initially developed and tested, long before MT4 market was launched. Main Features Arbitrary groups of tickers or currencies are supported: can be Forex, CFDs, futures, spot, indices; Time alignment of bars for different symbols with proper handling of possibly missing bars, in
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