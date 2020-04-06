Nexus Gold Prime AI

NEXUS GOLD PRIME - The AI Hybrid Revolution

Stop blowing accounts with dumb grids. Start trading with  Neural Network Precision.

Nexus Gold Prime combines advanced  ONNX Artificial Intelligence for high-accuracy entries with a  Smart Recovery Engine to turn market volatility into profit.

🔥 Live Performance:

  • +160% Profit in Backtests (XAUUSD 2024-2025)

  • Low Drawdown: Only 23% Max DD

  • AI Engine: Trained on 140,000 real Gold candles

💎 Key Features:

  1. AI Entry: Uses LightGBM Machine Learning to find the perfect trend entry.

  2. Smart Recovery: If the market moves against you, the intelligent grid recovers the profit safely.

  3. Equity Guard: Built-in "Parachute" protects your capital from crashing (Hard Stop Loss).

  4. No Configuration Needed: Just load the provided setfile!

⚙️ Recommendations:

  • Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Min Deposit: $500 (Cent or Standard)

  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation.


