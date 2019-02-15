Mosaic Candle Pattern Finder

An indicator for finding patterns of candles.

Through this indicator it is possible to recognize several patterns of candlesticks: hammer, inverted hammer, doji, maximum swallow, minimum swallow and inside bar. The patterns can be found by modifying the values of the indicator parameters. In this way it becomes possible to recognize an infinity of patterns.





How to use:

Add the indicator to the chart.





Parameters:

[doji -> max body size] represents the maximum body size of the doji (difference between the opening and closing price of the candle).

[doji -> max up shadow] represents the maximum size of the top doji shadow.

[doji -> max bottom shadow] represents the maximum size of the lower doji shadow.

[hammer -> min body size] represents the minimum size of the hammer body (similar parameters for the inverted hammer).

[hammer -> max body size] represents the maximum size of the hammer body (similar parameters for the inverted hammer).

[shadow factor] The hammer will exist as default if your shadow has at least the factor value times the hammer body size (similar parameters for the inverted hammer).

[Max Engolf -> dist btwen close and open] distance between the closing price of the previous candle and the opening price of the current candle. Similar to minimum swivel.

[Max Engolf -> body size] minimum size for the maximum swallow (referring to the candle previous to the current one). Similar to minimum swivel.

Notes: It is possible to change the colorations of each pattern as well as the width of the graphic rectangles. You can also change the number of patterns that should be found.