Smoothing Candles Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 28 August 2020
- Activations: 5
It is a Graphical and Trend indicator that brings several advantages.
- Eliminates noise.
- Facilitates the identification of the trends.
- Can be used as directional force indicator.
- Identify lateralization: candles with close and open price closer.
- Identifies high volatility: candles with shadows larger than the body.
Attention!!! Works on any asset and any time frame.
Easy setup
- Symbol: anyone
- Time frame: anyone
- Parameters: Indicator Period
- Recommended Period: between 4 and 12