Smoothing Candles Pro

It is a Graphical and Trend indicator that brings several advantages.

  • Eliminates noise.
  • Facilitates the identification of the trends.
  • Can be used as directional force indicator.
  • Identify lateralization: candles with close and open price closer.
  • Identifies high volatility: candles with shadows larger than the body.

Attention!!! Works on any asset and any time frame. 

Easy setup
  • Symbol: anyone 
  • Time frame: anyone 
  • Parameters: Indicator Period 
  • Recommended Period: between 4 and 12 
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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