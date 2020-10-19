Trade Manager Professional

The tool allows user to easily add:

  • Stop Loss,
  • Take Profit,
  • railing Stop,
  • Break Even,
  • Target

Manually editing the lines. 

Parameters:

  1. Magic Number: number to identify your EA, used when applied to multiple assets.
  2. Distance from Bid Price (ticks): Current price value to place the buy or sell order in ticks (each tick represents the smallest price variation).
  3. Slippage (0 = off): represents the maximum difference in pips for the order to go through.
  4. Volume: Lot size. Example (EURUSD, volume = 0.01, 0.02, 0.1, 1).
  5. SL Distance (ticks) [0 = OFF]:  Distance to stop loss in ticks, if 0 disables.
  6. TP Distance (ticks) [0 = OFF]:  Distance to take profit in ticks, if 0 disables.
  7. BE Distance (ticks) [0 = OFF]:  Distance to break even, it means, when the price reaches that value, the stop loss will move to the entry price.If 0 disables.
  8. TS Distance to Start (ticks) [0 = OFF]: Distance to activate the trailing stop, this means, when the price reaches that value, the stopLoss will start moving as defined in the Trailing Step Distanceparameter, never updating if the price goes in opposite direction of the position.
  9. Trailing Step distance (ticks): The trailing step distance in ticks.
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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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