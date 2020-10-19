Trade Manager Professional

Golden Ratio Oscillator Francisco De Biaso Neto Indicators

It is an indicator that works with oscillations based on golden proportions. Through this indicator it is possible to operate using the proportions of the number of gold to elaborate strategies with the golden ratio. In this way, it is possible to make market analyzes respecting the proportions of Fibonacci. How to use: The closer the lines are to each other, the greater the possibility of retraction or inversion of the movement, the same is true for the distance of the lines. Nearby lines, sug