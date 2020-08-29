SR Breakup

SR Breakup Indicator it is an indicator based on support and resistance. It makes price breakout levels visible by opening the trader's mind to spot market opportunities.

Attention!!! This Indicator can be used in any time frame.

Suggestion of use

  • Wait until the support and resistance lines are horizontal and closer.
  • Do Trade (BUY): if price breakout resistance level (outside line).
  • Do Trade (SELL): if price breakout support level (outside line).
  • Use internal lines as StopLoss or Pullback (Optional).

Easy setup [PARAMETERS]
  • Period: number of candles to analyze.
  • Inside Lines %: percentage of support and resistance inside.
  • Outside Lines %: percentage of support and resistance outside.
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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