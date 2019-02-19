Golden Ratio Oscillator

It is an indicator that works with oscillations based on golden proportions.

Through this indicator it is possible to operate using the proportions of the number of gold to elaborate strategies with the golden ratio. In this way, it is possible to make market analyzes respecting the proportions of Fibonacci.

How to use:

The closer the lines are to each other, the greater the possibility of retraction or inversion of the movement, the same is true for the distance of the lines.

Nearby lines, suggest possibility of purchase.

Distant lines, suggest possibility of sale.

Continuity of closer lines suggest a downward trend.

Continuity of distant lines, suggest upward trend.

Lines above 65 suggest sale.

Lines close to 0 suggest buying.

Watch the video to understand.

Parameter:

  • [period] represents the period that will be used as the basis for generating the oscillations with the proportions of gold.
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An indicator for finding patterns of candles. Through this indicator it is possible to recognize several patterns of candlesticks: hammer, inverted hammer, doji, maximum swallow, minimum swallow and inside bar. The patterns can be found by modifying the values of the indicator parameters. In this way it becomes possible to recognize an infinity of patterns. How to use: Add the indicator to the chart. Parameters: [doji -> max body size] represents the maximum body size of the doji (difference b
Smooth Macd Pro
Francisco De Biaso Neto
Indicators
É um indicador oscilador baseado no "MACD" convencional porém com suavização . Através desse indicador você será capaz de operar sem os ruídos produzidos pelo indicador "MACD" convencional. Em quais ativos o indicador funciona: Em qualquer ativo do mercado, tanto em forex, como B3 ou binárias.   Qual é o novo parâmetro: Smooth Period ou período de suavização, que representa o período que será suavizado no "MACD".
Smoothing Candles Pro
Francisco De Biaso Neto
Indicators
It is a Graphical  and Trend  indicator that brings several advantages. Eliminates noise. Facilitates the identification of the trends. Can be used as directional force indicator. Identify lateralization: candles with close and open price closer. Identifies high volatility: candles with shadows larger than the body. Attention!!!   Works on any asset and any time frame.   Easy setup Symbol:   anyone  Time frame:  anyone  Parameters: Indicator  Period  Recommended Period : between 4 and 12 
SR Breakup
Francisco De Biaso Neto
Indicators
SR Breakup Indicator   it is an indicator based on support and resistance . It makes price breakout levels visible by opening the trader's mind to spot market opportunities. Attention!!!   This Indicator can be used in any time frame. Suggestion of use Wait until the support and resistance lines are horizontal and closer. Do Trade (BUY):  if price breakout resistance level (outside line). Do Trade (SELL):  if price breakout support level (outside line). Use internal lines as StopLoss or Pullback
Trade Manager Professional
Francisco De Biaso Neto
Utilities
The tool allows user to easily add: Stop Loss, Take Profit, railing Stop, Break Even, Target Manually editing the lines.  Parameters : Magic Number : number to identify your EA, used when applied to multiple assets. Distance from Bid Price (ticks):  Current price value to place the buy or sell order in ticks (each tick represents the smallest price variation). Slippage (0 = off):  represents the maximum difference in pips for the order to go through. Volume:   Lot size. Example (EURUSD, volume =
Touch Of God
Francisco De Biaso Neto
Experts
Touch Of God is a Grid and Hedge Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It manages a basket of positions on both sides of the market, adding new orders as price moves against the current basket and closing each side once it reaches a defined profit target. How It Works On start, the EA opens a Buy and a Sell position at the same time. If price moves against one side by the configured Grid Space, a new position is added on that side with a larger volume, following the chosen lot formula (constant, line
PulseSignal Pro Trend Signals
Francisco De Biaso Neto
Indicators
PulseSignal Pro Trend and momentum confluence indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) trading. A signal fires only when trend, momentum and trend strength all agree, filtering out low-quality entries before they reach the chart. The indicator combines a trend filter, a momentum trigger, a trend-strength filter and an optional higher-timeframe confirmation to reduce false signals in ranging markets. It shows entry, stop loss, take profit and historical accuracy directly on t
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