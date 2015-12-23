Limit and reverse MT4
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 28 March 2020
- Activations: 10
Limit and reverse MT4 is a flat Expert Advisor with no indicators.
Trading Strategy
Limit and reverse MT4 trades any currency pair and any timeframe. The strategy is based on accompanying an open position with a trailing profit and reversing it when the trailing profit is activated. The first position is opened with the triggering of the SellLimit or BuyLimit order above and below the current price. Additional control is placing a SellStop order much below the current price - new orders cannot be opened, and old ones are managed by the EA. It is recommended to select flat currency pairs and disable the EA before important events - the interest rate, NonFarm and others.
Inputs
- TrailingProfit - main optimized parameter - about 54 points for 4-digit quotes (540 points for 5-digit quotes);
- SL - stop loss - about 123 points for 4-digit quotes (1 230 points for 5-digit quotes);
- LOT - constant lot size;
- magic - magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify its positions.
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