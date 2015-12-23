Limit and reverse MT4

Limit and reverse MT4 is a flat Expert Advisor with no indicators.


Trading Strategy

Limit and reverse MT4 trades any currency pair and any timeframe. The strategy is based on accompanying an open position with a trailing profit and reversing it when the trailing profit is activated. The first position is opened with the triggering of the SellLimit or BuyLimit order above and below the current price. Additional control is placing a SellStop order much below the current price - new orders cannot be opened, and old ones are managed by the EA. It is recommended to select flat currency pairs and disable the EA before important events - the interest rate, NonFarm and others.


Inputs

  • TrailingProfit - main optimized parameter - about 54 points for 4-digit quotes (540 points for 5-digit quotes);
  • SL - stop loss - about 123 points for 4-digit quotes (1 230 points for 5-digit quotes);
  • LOT - constant lot size;
  • magic - magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify its positions.
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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And stop and reverse MT4 is a trend Expert Advisor which uses no indicators. Trading Strategy: And stop and reverse MT4 trades any currency pair and any timeframe. The strategy is based on accompanying an open position with a trailing stop and reversing it when the trailing stop triggers. The first position is opened with the triggering of the Buystop or Sellstop order above and below the current price. On Friday at 23:00 terminal time all positions and orders are closed for the weekend. Additi
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Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.26 12:43 
 

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