Pivot Point Breakout Tracker

Pivot Point Breakout Tracker is a "Lite" version of the Pivot Point Trading System expert advisor (EA) that implements only one of its strategies – the strategy based on the Pivot Point level breakout. The EA works best with GBP/USD on the M15 time frame in the GMT+2 time zone. The time zone is set by the user that allows overcoming the restriction associated with the time settings of the terminal. The principle of the EA is to open a position in the direction of the Pivot Point level breakout with filtering the false breakouts. Only one position can be opened at a time. Each position is opened with StopLoss and TakeProfit. The level of StopLoss during the trading process can be changed only in the direction of risk reduction. The order volume can be either fixed (set by the user) or variable (calculated by the EA, depending on the average account balance). The EA implements various tactics of the full and partial close of a losing position until the price reaches the StopLoss level and the full and partial close and the preservation of a profitable position.

Parameter Meaning
Time difference
The shift of the time (in hours) to the desired time zone
TP deviationThe deviation of the Take Profit level (in points) from the target support/resistance level
TP part
The part of the opened position volume that will be closed with profit in the area of the nearest support/resistance level
Trailing stopThe number of price movement points before the StopLoss level moves to the break-even point (does not follow the price)
SL deviation
The deviation of the Stop Loss level (in points) from the support/resistance level
Decrease risk partThe part of the opened position volume that will be closed at the middle level when the price moves against the opened position
Constant lotEnable/disable the constant order volume option. TRUE - constant volume; FALSE - variable volume
Specified lot
The volume of an opened order, in case of using the constant volume of an order
Time range start hour
The hour of the beginning of the time range for position opening (SPECIFIED time)
Time range last hour
The hour of the end of the time range for position opening (SPECIFIED time)
Coefficient for trading range identificationThe coefficient for determining the trading range
Breakout candle Open price deviationThe minimum deviation of the breakout candle Open price (in points) from the Pivot Point level
Breakout candle Close price deviationThe minimum deviation of the breakout candle Close price (in points) from the Pivot Point level

The default values of the parameters have been found for the GBP/USD currency pair as a result of optimization over a long time period. The back tests have been carried out on the quotes of 5-digit brokers with a modelling quality of 99.9%.


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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Pivot Point Trading System is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for intraday trading on the M15 time frame . The main currency pair is GBP/USD , however it can be used on other pairs, provided that the input parameters are selected through optimization in the strategy tester. The EA implements trading strategies based on the breakout and rebound from the Pivot Point levels . The principle of the EA consists in order opening in the direction of the breakout of the Pivot Point level (
Pivot Point Breakout and Reversal
Dmitriy Rybakov
Experts
Pivot Point Breakout & Reversal is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for intraday trading on the M15 timeframe . The EA trades breakouts of the Central Pivot Range (CPR) as well as reversals from support and resistance levels (R2, R1, S1, S2). Only one order of each type can be opened simultaneously. All orders are opened with StopLoss and TakeProfit. The order volume can be either fixed or variable . The EA implements various tactics of the full and partial order closure to decreas
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