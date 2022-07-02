







The idea of this trading system from the EMA with a Mediante price from the EMA indicators is based exactly 100% from Ripster47 trading system, me is just the person to create it on the MT5 platform, but with alerts for your own buy/sell settings.

Hereby I make a copy from Ripster47 explanation for using that system:

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EMA Cloud By Ripster





EMA Cloud System is a Trading System Invented by Ripster where areas are shaded between two desired EMAs. The concept implies the EMA cloud area serves as support or resistance for Intraday & Swing Trading. This can be utilized effectively on 10 Min for day trading and 1Hr/Daily for Swings. Ripster himself utilizes various combinations of the 5-12, 34-50, 8-9, 20-21 EMA clouds but the possibilities are endless to find what works best for you.



“Ideally, 5-12 or 5-13 EMA cloud acts as a fluid trendline for day trades. 8-9 EMA Clouds can be used as pullback Levels –(optional). Additionally, a high level price over or under 34-50 EMA clouds confirms either bullish or bearish bias on the price action for any timeframe” – Ripster "





It is very interesting type for daytrader or swing trader to use it.

Settings:

- Settings exactly as ripster47 described, anyway trader can make the settings according to their own

- Alerts for certain shaded setup for buy and sell

- Colors change and settings as needed

-Using for all time frames







