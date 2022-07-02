MT5 Average Daily Range Board

Average Daily Range with factor target and more functions (ADR)


Hello traders,




The upgraded ADR dashboard now is also for MT5 much more better and more convenient for day trader, try it to experience the good things!





How to use Average Daily Range (ADR) Indicator?

ADR is just a simple indicator tool to help trader identify the daily average range of an instrument. So for example we have the pairs EURUSD and that pairs usually makes a peak and bottom during the trading day and the point from the bottom to the peak point of this trading trading day create a range for that day, in which the pairs usually moves within it for example 80 pips ( 800 points so counted with the fifth digit), and the distance from these two points from bottom to peak is measured in points; we have created that indicator based on the idea of the custom ATR indicator but we illustrate the products on a dashboard  with digits to see; furthermore we add the functions for taking periods in days as average to calculate and also the alert functions, which will send to trader a notice that the usually average daily range of that instrument has been triggered. The illustration on a dashboard and the calculation thereof help the day trader a quick idea how many pips the instruments still have the free space to move up/down for the trading day. 


ADR Settings

Symbols to put, each symbol must be separated with a comma;
Period: put number in day, 1= one day average calculate, 2= two days average calculate and so on...
Time frames: Hourly, Daily and Weekly, which will measure the range of hours counted from the current candle to the set periods, for example: chose hourly and put 5, means a range of 5 hours will be measured. So the same calculating for daily and weekly. Try it to experience.
Factor: That means a set average period of range can put addition target factor you prefer to; for example: average of daily range for EURUSD for 50 periods of day would be 100 pips, you put factor 1.5 then your target will be 150 pips to send alert.
Click on symbol: On the dashboard, just click on the Symbol, it will lead you to the chart of that symbol/open the chart window of that symbol. Just try it to experience.
Position settings: you can set the dashboard to the corner of the chart window you prefer to.
BG: select your own background color
Alerts: On/off


Alert and notification options

Show pop-up messages - Set "true" to receive pop-up notifications
Send an e-mail - Set "true" to receive a notification e-mail
Send mobile notifications - Set "true" to receive mobile notifications
Play an alert sound - Set "true" to receive an audible notification
 

Display on chart



Dashboard with

Symbols name
Average Range
Today has moved in XYZ points up to now


Happy Trading!

 Tradingscenes

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FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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Swing Price Action Trader
Minh Nguyen Nam
Experts
Swing & Price Action Trader ( SPA Trader)   How to trade with SPA Trader? SPA Trader is a very special tool for both Automatic  and Semi-Automatic trading . It works as an Indicator and Expert Advisor to trade fully automatic, if trader sets it to true and  by false setting , then it will trade when trader enter into the position via SPA Trader manually, but the money management and risk management functions remain automatically to manage the opened positions for trader... The SPA Trader is the
Average Daily Range Board
Minh Nguyen Nam
Indicators
Average Daily Range with factor target and more functions (ADR) Hello traders, The upgraded ADR dashboard is much more better and more convenient for day trader, try it to experience the good things! How to use Average Daily Range (ADR) Indicator? ADR is just a simple indicator tool to help trader identify the daily average range of an instrument. So for example we have the pairs EURUSD and that pairs usually makes a peak and bottom during the trading day and the point from the bottom to the
Trading Panel Tradingscenes
Minh Nguyen Nam
Utilities
Tradingscenes Trading Panel     How will Trading Panel work ? Trading Panel is created as an Expert Advisor, which will enable traders to set pending orders, or mass pending orders in different types Limit orders with additional functions for taking profit as partial, trailing stop and also taking profit with differences price levels; let’s explain in every single functions for you as following parts: Read the full description here:   https://drive.google.com/file/d/10O10dBLLUcdT3MdPvKqO7L3CIFR
The EMA Cloud
Minh Nguyen Nam
Indicators
The idea of this trading system from the EMA with a Mediante price from the EMA indicators is based exactly 100% from Ripster47 trading system, me is just the person to create it on the MT5 platform, but with alerts for your own buy/sell settings.  Hereby I make a copy from Ripster47 explanation for using that system: " EMA  Cloud By Ripster EMA  Cloud System is a Trading System Invented by Ripster where areas are shaded between two desired EMAs. The concept implies the  EMA  cloud area serv
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