This is a scalper system. ScalpelTooSpeed should be optimized once per month. After that, it shows excellent results on a forward period (exceeding the historical one several times) that can be seen on the screenshots.

Pay sufficient attention to your broker's spread! The higher the spread the rarer the EA enters the market. If the spread exceeds 20 pips, number of points decreases twice.

A broker with a floating spread starting from 6 pips will be perfect. There are such brokers in the market. When the spread is lower than the value set in the course of optimization (for example you set 10-14 pips), than the entry can be expected when a signal occurs. I.e. entries will be rarer than when the tester has ideal values.

All parameters should be optimized:

Lot - position volume;

- position volume; Risk - risk (calculated basing on the balance);

- risk (calculated basing on the balance); MoneyManagement - allows to use the risk field;

- allows to use the risk field; TakeProfit - take profit;

- take profit; StopLoss - stop loss;

- stop loss; Trailing - trailing stop;

- trailing stop; SpeedV - tick speed (relative value);

- tick speed (relative value); HighW - volatility (relative value);

- volatility (relative value); MaxSpread - spread limitation (the EA will not enter the market if this value is less than the real spread).

Trade on M1-M15. The EA can be used on any symbol. I recommend testing it with the broker providing five-digit quotes, and even better on MetaQuotes-Demo server. Also, it is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs with low spreads and use VPS. The minimum starting deposit is $100 and the minimum lot is 0.01.

The less the commission and spread, the higher the profit. The worse the connection lags of your broker, the larger stop loss, take profit and trailing start you should set, so that the server is able to process them at a necessary price, since the tester executes all requests with no delays. When testing, the spread can be adjusted in the tester. Your main task is to find a broker with a low spread. Use every tick during the tests.