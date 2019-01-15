Advanced Scalping Filter to be used on any major currency pair.

Designed for the 15 minute time-frame, however the filter should also work efficiently on the 5 minute time-frame.

This filter takes into account various conditions of MACD's, Moving Averages, as well as current price positioning, to produce recommended buy, sell, or exit signals (as green for buy, red for sell, and orange for exit).

Ideal for quick 10 pip profits or for exit signal to occur.