Trend Volatility

The indicator has been designed to function on any time-frame and any pair, although it is best suited for currency pairs on 5-minute charts, and used in conjunction with the Trend Direction Filter Indicator.

 

This trend volatility filter will help the trader better evaluate whether the current market is trending, and in which direction. A dynamic filter threshold has been added to help the trader avoid choppy market conditions, and add greater confidence when entering, with an added functionality of plotting signal arrows on the chart to aid in detecting possibly entries.

 

The Yellow indicator line is the filter. When both the Green and Red trending lines are above/below the Yellow filter, the market is in a choppy state, and trades should not be entered.

When the Green indicator line breaches the filter threshold, and the Red indicator line remains below the filter, the market is in an upward trending state.

When the Red indicator line breaches the filter threshold, and the Green indicator line remains below the filter, the market is in an downward trending state.

 

This indicator can be used on its own, although it is best suited when used with the Trend Filter Indicator, as the further confirmation due to its faster signal generation.


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Moving Average Filter
Shellard Securities (Pty) Ltd
3 (2)
Indicators
This is a filter of various moving average combinations used to give a higher level of confidence to trade entries. The indicator may be used with moving averages on the chart or independently by itself to show the current trend direction. Trade signals of the Moving Average Filter are based on the Price (1EMA) vs the 14EMA, the 14EMA vs the 50EMA, the 50EMA vs the 100EMA, and the 100EMA vs the 200EMA. Trade signals are produced when all of the filters are in alignment, thus showing all green or
Scalping Filter
Shellard Securities (Pty) Ltd
Indicators
Advanced Scalping Filter to be used on any major currency pair. Designed for the 15 minute time-frame, however the filter should also work efficiently on the 5 minute time-frame. This filter takes into account various conditions of MACD's, Moving Averages, as well as current price positioning, to produce recommended buy, sell, or exit signals (as green for buy, red for sell, and orange for exit). Ideal for quick 10 pip profits or for exit signal to occur.
Advanced Trend Regime
Shellard Securities (Pty) Ltd
Indicators
The indicator has been designed to function on any time-frame and any pair.   This regime filter will help the trader better evaluate whether the current market is trending, and in which direction. It quickly reacts to changes in market dynamics using a series of advanced calculations. The user is able to select whether the calculation remains standard, or if a further filter constraint is added to the calculation.   A Yellow moving average of the signal has been included for the trader to smoot
Price Matrix
Shellard Securities (Pty) Ltd
Indicators
The dashboard indicator has been designed to quickly show the trader the price movements of various currency pairs.   The user is able to select 3 different timeframes to analyse. When the pip difference for each respective timeframe is either positive or negative, the pair block will be coloured green or red respectively. This allows the trader to view which timeframes are in agreement, as well as the pip movements therein.   A good visual tool to view multiple pairs and timeframes at once.   T
Trend Direction Filter
Shellard Securities (Pty) Ltd
Indicators
The indicator has been designed to function on any time-frame and any pair, although it is best suited for 5-minute charts.   This trend filter will help the trader better evaluate whether the current market is trending, and in which direction. A dynamic filter threshold has been added to help the trader avoid choppy market conditions, and add greater confidence when entering, with an added functionality of plotting signal arrows on the chart to aid in detecting possibly entries.   The Yellow in
Trade Position Sizer
Shellard Securities (Pty) Ltd
Indicators
The indicator has been designed to function on any time-frame and any pair.   The user is able to input their desired risk percentage per trade based on their account size, and choose whether they wish to calculate risk based on a limit order or market order.   When initialised, a non-invasive button will appear on the left-hand side of the chart. Upon selection, a drop down will appear with a Buy and Sell button, these will in turn place movable lines on the chart that are used to appropriately
Transformed Trend
Shellard Securities (Pty) Ltd
Indicators
The indicator has been designed to function on any time-frame and any pair, although it is best suited for 5-minute charts.   This price transformation will help the trader better evaluate whether the current market is trending, and in which direction. A dynamic filter has been added to help the trader avoid possibly entering against the trend. Two filter threshold lines may enable the trader to avoid choppy or flat market conditions.   The Yellow indicator line is the filter and the Blue indica
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