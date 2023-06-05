Trade Position Sizer

The indicator has been designed to function on any time-frame and any pair.

 

The user is able to input their desired risk percentage per trade based on their account size, and choose whether they wish to calculate risk based on a limit order or market order.

 

When initialised, a non-invasive button will appear on the left-hand side of the chart. Upon selection, a drop down will appear with a Buy and Sell button, these will in turn place movable lines on the chart that are used to appropriately size the trade. All the calculated information is displayed on the chart, as well as the profit and loss targets using the horizontal lines.

 

If wanting to use a different risk percentage, the trader will be required to reinitialise the indicator using the terminal’s indicator list.

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Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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