Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MT5-CoupleHedgeEA - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 22368
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
It's a two (2) pairs correlation system to use 3 currencies to make 2 pairs to open hedge orders on those (like EURUSD/EURGBP).
The expert starts opening four orders for each couple (2 plus and 2 minus) and wait to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders.
Can use a maximum of 5 currencies to make 10 pairs and make 30 couples.
It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest.
Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest.
Canto inputs minimum of three currencies and a maximum of five.
MT5-RingSystemEA
It's a triangular arbitrage system (three pairs correlation system) to use 3 currencies to make 3 pairs to open hedge orders on those.VR Sync Chart Lite MT 5
The VR Sync Chart Lite indicator is written for demonstration purposes and shows how it is possible to synchronize the object