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MT5-CoupleHedgeEA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
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It's a two (2) pairs correlation system to use 3 currencies to make 2 pairs to open hedge orders on those (like EURUSD/EURGBP).

The expert starts opening four orders for each couple (2 plus and 2 minus) and wait to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders.

Can use a maximum of 5 currencies to make 10 pairs and make 30 couples.

It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest.

Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest.

Canto inputs minimum of three currencies and a maximum of five.


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