CoupleHedgeEA Pro Manual

CoupleHedgeEA







Author: Nikolaos Pantzos

email: nikolaospantzos@gmail.com











CoupleHedgeEA is a multicurrency expert to working with 2 pairs.

The strategy to use is the correlation pairs with grid of orders.

Expert can to trade all couples from 1 chart.





Parameters Informations

Type Operation Mode = Mode to working expert.

Timer In Millisecond For Events = Every milliseconds to check orders.

Currencies To Make Pairs = Add currencies to make pairs/couples.

No Of Couples To Skip = Number of couples to want skip expert.

Open Orders In Loss = Set to open orders in loss.

Step For Next Order (Value $/Lot) = Step for orders in loss.

Type Of Progress Step = Type of step.

Type Of Close In Profit Orders = Type to close orders in profit.

Target Close In Profit (Value $/ Lot ) = Target to close orders in profit.

Delay Before Close In Profit (Value Ticks) = Delay before close orders.

Type Of Close In Loss Orders = Type to close orders in loss.

Target Close In Loss (Value $/Lot) = Target to close orders in loss.

Couples Start Close First Orders = Minimum grid of couples before close first orders in loss.

Delay Before Close In Loss (Value Ticks) = Delay before close orders.

Use Auto Lot Size = Type of money management.

Risk Factor For Auto Lot = Risk factor for auto money management.

Manual Lot Size = Lot size for manually money management.

Type Of Progress Lot = Type of next lot size.

Use Control Session = Control session before close or after open market.

Wait After Monday Open = Wait minutes after open market.

Stop Before Friday Close = Stop minutes before close market.

Show Pairs Info On Screen = Show information of couples on chart.

Max Accepted Spread (0=Not Check) = Max spread.

Max Opened Orders (0=Not Limit) = Max orders.

Max Accepted Slippage = Max slippage.

Orders' ID (0=Generate Automatic) = Orders' ID.

Set Automatically Chart To Use = Auto set chart to run expert.

Print Log Report = Print information in log file.

Check All Orders = Check opened orders if makes completed couples.

Comment For Orders = Comment of orders.





How to use it

Set currencies to want expert use from 'Currencies To Make Pairs' separated with slash (/).

Minimum 3 currencies, maximum 5 currencies.

The correct ascending order for currencies is 'EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY'.

Attach expert on 1 chart (expert auto select symbol and time frame) with 'Stand_by_Mode' from 'Type Operation Mode'.









You can to see on screen all couples to makes expert.





You can to set expert to skip some couples from 'No Of Couples To Skip' parameter. Add skiped couples seperated with comma (,).





Set expert from 'Type Operation Mode' to run 'Normal_Operation'. And expert is ready to run...





Informations

Please make some test on demo account to see how works expert before use it on real account.

For 0.01 lot size needed initial balance at least for each couple to use $1000 to working safe with leverage 1:500. If use 15 couples, safe initial balance is about $15000.





Expert auto select chart and time frame to run.





Important

Do not change currency settings if there are already open orders. Wait for the existing close before change the settings. There is a possibility of losing control of old orders.




