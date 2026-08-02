CRYVON BTC – Bitcoin Trading Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine

CRYVON XAUBOT is an automated Bitcoin trading system developed specifically for BTCUSD on MetaTrader 4. It combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, a Multi-Level Trading Engine, and configurable risk-management controls.





How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades:

CRYVON BTC combines technical and fundamental market analysis. When the trading strategy generates a signal, the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine checks the current market trend through API connections with ChatGPT and Claude.

The bot opens a trade only when the strategy signal matches the market direction confirmed by the AI. If the signal and the confirmed trend do not match, the trade is not opened.





Account monitoring: View the CRYVON BTC signal on MQL5 .

How Do I Start? After purchasing, send a private message through MQL5 to receive the installation manual, recommended settings, and setup instructions. Pricing The price is planned to increase by $50 after every 10 licenses sold until it reaches the planned final price of $1,999. The current price is displayed on the MQL5 product page. WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price!

Final price: $1,999





Strategy Overview

Bitcoin can experience large price movements, changing volatility, strong momentum, and rapid reversals. CRYVON XAUBOT was developed specifically for these BTCUSD market conditions.

The system evaluates market structure, trend direction, momentum, volatility, liquidity conditions, trading time, and the enabled market filters. A trade is considered only when the required strategy conditions are confirmed.

Multi-Level Trading

CRYVON XAUBOT uses a Multi-Level Trading Engine to manage qualifying market conditions. The system may consider additional positions only when its technical rules, AI confirmation, and market filters allow them.

This strategy is not designed as a Martingale system. Additional positions are not opened simply because the price moves against an existing trade. Each trading level must meet the conditions defined by the strategy.

Key Features:

Developed specifically for BTCUSD

Automated trading on MetaTrader 4

XAUBOT AI Decision Engine

Technical and fundamental market analysis

AI-based market trend confirmation

Multi-factor trade confirmation

Multi-Level Trading Engine

Configurable risk and position management

The product also includes recommended default settings, Strategy Tester reports, installation instructions, MQL5 support, and future product updates.

Recommended Settings:

Symbol: BTCUSD

BTCUSD Timeframe: M5

M5 Minimum deposit: $500 or more

$500 or more Minimum leverage: 1:400 or higher

1:400 or higher Account type: Hedging

Hedging Broker: A broker offering LOW spreads / Crypto CFD Broker

A broker offering VPS: Highly recommended for continuous and stable operation

Installation:

Attach the EA to only one BTCUSD M5 chart Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader 4 Keep MetaTrader 4 connected and running continuously Use the included recommended settings

Included with the Product:

CRYVON XAUBOT license through MQL5 Market

Free lifetime product updates

Installation guide

Recommended settings

Dedicated Support

Future improvements

Complete backtest package

FAQ:

Which market does CRYVON BTC trade?

CRYVON BTC is developed for BTCUSD only.

Which timeframe is recommended?

The recommended timeframe is M5.

Will the bot open a trade when the AI and strategy disagree?

No. If the strategy signal does not match the market direction confirmed by the AI, the trade is not opened.

Can the system operate continuously?

Yes. It can continuously monitor BTCUSD while MetaTrader 4 remains connected. A VPS is recommended for stable operation.

Does CRYVON BTC guarantee a profit?

No. No Expert Advisor or automated trading system can guarantee a profit. Results depend on market conditions, broker conditions, execution quality, product settings, and risk management.





Risk Information

Trading cryptocurrencies and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in a loss of capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Strategy Tester reports are based on historical data and do not represent live trading results.





Test CRYVON BTC on a demo account before using it on a live account. Review all settings carefully and use risk-management parameters suitable for your account and financial situation.





CRYVON BTC is developed by XAUBOT for automated BTCUSD trading on MetaTrader 4.