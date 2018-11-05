ENGM Buy Sell Draw

The expert advisor is a product for traders that help draw line or ray in prices to determine the position for buy or sell. 
This product will help the user instantly place horizontal line or ray using a hotkey drawing in each timeframe and by color.
Also, the settings of product can be adjusted like the thickness of the line and the color of choice for each timeframe so that the user can recognize the line imediately.
Another feature of the product, it can draw a line with added text "BUY" or "SELL". It is perfect for trading price action strategy.


The parameters of the experts advisor:

Select Type  = Option that expert advisor will draw text in the line "BUY" or "SELL"
Buy Line Thickness  = Option thickness for BUY
Sell Line Thickness  = Option thickness for SELL
Draw Price Label = Option to enable or disable drawing of text for "BUY" or "SELL"
M1 Color = Select color for timefram M1
M5 Color = Select color for timefram M5
M15 Color = Select color for timefram M15
M30 Color = Select color for timefram M30
H1 Color = Select color for timefram H1
H4 Color = Select color for timefram H4
D1 Color = Select color for timefram D1
W1 Color = Select color for timefram W1
MN Color = Select color for timefram MN
Horizontal Line Style = Option what line style (Dot,break,solid,etc)
Line Type = Option to select ray or horizontal line
Comment Enable = Option to display or hide the hotkey

Pre-defined Hotkey:


Buy

Hotkey Open  = O
Hotkey High  = H
Hotkey Low   = L
Hotkey Close = C
Sell
Hotkey Open  = M
Hotkey High  = V
Hotkey Low   = L

Hotkey Close = C


The perfect tool that will help draw fast horizontal line or ray using hotkey.


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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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