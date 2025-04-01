Sira EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that applies four trading logic modules using a combination of price action, indicator values, and market conditions. It is designed to work with pending orders and custom risk management options.





Strategy Conditions

Sira EA combines the following technical components:

RSI indicator

50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA)

Candle volume

Relative price position

When entry conditions are met, the EA places Buy Stop or Sell Stop pending orders. Entry logic is based on version 1.4 of the algorithm.

Key Features

Optional target level in percentage or fixed value, defined by the user

Stop Loss can be activated optionally

Optional logic for adding a second trade with larger volume after a defined price offset (non-Martingale)

A trade cycle ends once the configured performance target is reached

Automatic lot calculation based on account balance

Active trading hours can be defined by the user

Friday trading can be enabled or disabled

Usage Guidelines

Works on multiple instruments (multi-symbol support)

Suggested symbol: EURJPY , M30 timeframe

Minimum recommended account balance: $300

A default .set file is available in the Comments section

File & Platform Compatibility

Delivered as a compiled EX5 file

Does not use DLLs or external libraries

Compatible with MetaTrader 5 accounts that offer low spreads

Support and Configuration

Additional configuration files (.set) for other symbols can be requested after purchase

Support is available via the Comments section or direct messages on MQL5.com

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I use the EA on multiple symbols at the same time?

A: Yes. Please ensure each chart instance uses a unique Magic Number.

Q: Are set files included?

A: A default configuration file is available in the Comments tab. More files can be requested via MQL5 messages after purchase.



