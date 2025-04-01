Sira EA
- Experts
- Aristeidis Gitas
- Version: 1.43
- Updated: 28 April 2025
- Activations: 15
Sira EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that applies four trading logic modules using a combination of price action, indicator values, and market conditions. It is designed to work with pending orders and custom risk management options.
You can find more free products HERE.
If you're looking for an EA with lower risk, check the Silent Pressure EA .
Strategy Conditions
Sira EA combines the following technical components:
-
RSI indicator
-
50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA)
-
Candle volume
-
Relative price position
When entry conditions are met, the EA places Buy Stop or Sell Stop pending orders. Entry logic is based on version 1.4 of the algorithm.
Key Features
-
Optional target level in percentage or fixed value, defined by the user
-
Stop Loss can be activated optionally
-
Optional logic for adding a second trade with larger volume after a defined price offset (non-Martingale)
-
A trade cycle ends once the configured performance target is reached
-
Automatic lot calculation based on account balance
-
Active trading hours can be defined by the user
-
Friday trading can be enabled or disabled
Usage Guidelines
-
Works on multiple instruments (multi-symbol support)
-
Suggested symbol: EURJPY, M30 timeframe
-
Minimum recommended account balance: $300
-
A default .set file is available in the Comments section
File & Platform Compatibility
-
Delivered as a compiled EX5 file
-
Does not use DLLs or external libraries
-
Compatible with MetaTrader 5 accounts that offer low spreads
Support and Configuration
-
Additional configuration files (.set) for other symbols can be requested after purchase
-
Support is available via the Comments section or direct messages on MQL5.com
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can I use the EA on multiple symbols at the same time?
A: Yes. Please ensure each chart instance uses a unique Magic Number.
Q: Are set files included?
A: A default configuration file is available in the Comments tab. More files can be requested via MQL5 messages after purchase.
