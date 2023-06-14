Price action Telegram

Price action Telegram is designed to follow the price while away from the trading terminal. There is no need to remember how the name of the currency is spelled correctly, those currencies on which expert is installed are available, because the trader does not jump aimlessly from currency to currency, he knows what he wants and what he is waiting for.

Through telegram, you can work with any timeframe and currency on which the expert is installed. You will always be aware of the market situation at the time you need. The main work takes place in the terminal when the trader is preparing for the next day. It exposes its levels and trend lines. On the levels, you can add a description of the level and / or your thoughts on what needs to be done to achieve this level.

To create a signal are used:

  • Horizontal lines
  • Vertical lines
  • Trend lines
  • Moving average
Price action Telegram allows you to:

  • Receive messages via telegram about reaching the level designated by the user in the trading terminal
  • Get information about the level (user comments)
  • Get information about moving average crossovers
  • Open trades except for pending orders
  • Close deals, delete pending orders
  • Change trades (change StopLoss and Takeprofit levels)
  • Get information about open orders
  • Get account information
  • Get a screenshot of the level reached
  • Get a screenshot of a closed deal
Parameters used in Price action Telegram:

  1. Bot's token - a unique code of your telegram bot (instructions for creating in the description)
  2. ChatID - Chat number to which messages and screenshots will be sent (instructions for obtaining ChatID in the description)
  3. Screenshot width - width of the screenshot window in pixels
  4. Screenshot height - screenshot window height in pixels
  5. Start bar - Number of the first visible bar on the screenshot. If the value is 0, then the screenshot is taken from the current first visible bar. If the value is not specified, or a negative value is specified, then a screenshot of the end of the chart is taken, taking into account the right indent.
  6. Screen Scale - The scale of the graph displayed on the screenshot. It can take a value from 0 to 5. If the value is not specified, or a negative value is specified, then the current chart scale is used.
  7. Turn ON/OFF Moving average - turn on the signal for the price to reach the moving average (true-enable / false - disable)
    1. MA period - parameter for the moving average that gives a signal (if parameter 7 = true)
    2. MA shift - parameter for the moving average that gives a signal (if parameter 7 = true)
    3. MA method - parameter for moving average signal (if parameter 7 = true)
    4. MA price type - parameter for the moving average that gives a signal (if parameter 7 = true)
  8. Line's color under price - color of the line under the price
  9. Line's color above price - color of the line above the price
  10. Tracking line - the name of the line that the indicator will follow. The name can be anything.


Indicator operation after installation on the chart:

Tracking horizontal levels - just put a horizontal line on the chart. If the line has changed color to the one specified in the settings, and/or the line name has become equal to the price at which this line is set, it means that the indicator has accepted this line and is tracking it.

For vertical lines - you need to put a vertical line on the chart, go to the line properties and change the name of the line to the one that is in the tracking line settings (default is "signal"). The line should change its name on the next incoming tick, adding a number to the name.

For trend lines - put a trend line, change the name of the line to the one that is in the tracking line settings (default is "signal"). The line will change its name to include a number, confirming that the line has been added to the list of tracked objects by the indicator.



The program can be supplemented with functions or information if necessary and a large number of requests.

It should be mentioned that in order to work, it is necessary that the terminal is available, either on a computer or on a remote server - VPS.

Comments and suggestions are welcome.

The video instruction is accompanied by subtitles - do not forget to turn them on while watching.

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Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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ScreenSender
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The indicator sends a Screenshot of the chart to mail when a signal is received. It could be send from anyone timeframe and currency where installed the indicator. The indicator allows you to send messages to a mobile terminal and to mail. To send screenshots to the mail, you need the screensender.exe mail program. To create a signal, the following are used: horizontal lines / vertical lines / trend lines / Moving average. The terminal does not allow sending screenshots to mail. Therefore, the
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