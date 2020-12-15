Metusha

5
Metusha is a grid trading system, that can trade on buy and sell. Profitable trades the advisor pyramids, to increase profits, unprofitable orders it averages and closes quickly in parts.  



Main advantages:
  • Automatic market analysis by author's indicators
  • Non-linear algorithm of money management
  • Averaging and pyramiding of deals
  • Various algorithms for capital protection
  • Application in combination with other Expert Advisors
  • Multiple parameters allow to make flexible settings for any financial instrument.

The graphical panel shows the history of daily and monthly performance, drawdown ratio, lot load and buy/sell price mismatch

It is recommended for use on correlated currency pairs and cross rates. 


Expert Advisor parameters description - EN https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/742073


Author's support, recommendations on the sets and currency pairs are available in the official chat on Telegram @lihaichat


Reviews 8
Cristian Mantovani
2986
Cristian Mantovani 2023.06.21 12:38 
 

Good expert. The only thing missing is being able to insert the suspension of orders when there is news on interest rates

Martin Vovk
313
Martin Vovk 2021.12.20 19:07 
 

Great Author, great support ! Very profitable EA! Sergiy, thank you very mutch!

1908
99
1908 2021.11.21 18:57 
 

al momento 110% di ritorno in 3 settimane

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Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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Open lock MT5
Sergey Likho
5 (4)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 4 is available here The algorithm of the EA uses counter transactions and a large number of open positions, therefore, need to use it on a hedge account
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iExposure SYL displays information about opened trades considering commissions and swap, which affects the open price and the final outcome and and also allows drawing virtual transactions and calculating possible profits and losses in advance.   Differences from iExposure indicator of MT4:  Separate profit column for BUY and SELL Trade open price considers commission and swap The indicator will come in handy for any hedging strategies that involve opening a large number of oppositely directed
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Screen logger
Sergey Likho
4.4 (5)
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Screen logger   with telegram - takes screenshots of all open MetaTrader 4 charts. Why do you need Recording incoming quotations from a broker. In case of any corrections, this moment will be fixed. Check the data of the indicator and notice cases of signal redrawing or overwriting Maintaining own accounting for changes in trading indicators on the account Creation of real trading video from the obtained snapshots Advantages It consumes significantly less resources than any screen recording
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The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Blizzard Adaptive
Sergey Likho
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend indicator based on a combination of moving averages. Symbols : BTCUSD, GBJPJPY, GOLD, GBPUSD Timframes M5-H4 The main advantage: an additional algorithm of auto-optimization. The indicator can adjust its parameters for any financial instrument and any timeframe. During auto-optimization, the indicator calculates tens of thousands of combinations and finds the one that gives the best series of profitable trades. The best parameters are set by default Indicator settings can be chang
Alien MT4
Sergey Likho
Experts
The Alien uses an adaptive trading system, which independently adapts to the current market.  The Alien independently determines the trend, looks for signals to enter, analyzes closed trades and adjusts its work depending on the results on the history. It is based on an already trained neural network. Tuning and training are automatic and do not require any additional action. Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/863157#!tab=account Recommended accounts: ECN with floating spread Multic
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Cristian Mantovani
2986
Cristian Mantovani 2023.06.21 12:38 
 

Good expert. The only thing missing is being able to insert the suspension of orders when there is news on interest rates

alizcano
29
alizcano 2022.07.13 15:58 
 

Just download the EA from market but don't let me add it the chart

chiringuito1973
19
chiringuito1973 2022.07.06 01:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Likho
10974
Reply from developer Sergey Likho 2022.07.06 08:44
I am surprised by your message. The aggressiveness of trading is regulated by the Metusha settings. Recently, there were no critical situations that could lead to a loss. Write in a personal message or in comments to the Metusha with what sets and on what instruments you used the Metusha.
Martin Vovk
313
Martin Vovk 2021.12.20 19:07 
 

Great Author, great support ! Very profitable EA! Sergiy, thank you very mutch!

1908
99
1908 2021.11.21 18:57 
 

al momento 110% di ritorno in 3 settimane

fill19883
24
fill19883 2021.10.11 10:29 
 

This is the best expert I've seen on the market! Grids are traded in the direction of the trend and always close in different ways, which is quite safe for a deposit. Quick support and help from the author. I recommend using the sets from Sergei's telegram chat. Sergey, thank you!

accobra111
108
accobra111 2021.08.28 21:21 
 

Have used for a week. A very clever algorithm that works well with small drawdown so far. Would recommend

vcmet
591
vcmet 2021.03.15 12:06 
 

Советник на демо выглядит прибыльно. Настройки на любой вкус можно выставить (агрессивно и спокойно)

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