Metusha
- Experts
-
Sergey Likho📺 Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/c/SergeyLikho
🗞News 1 in telegram - https://t.me/lihaiblog
- Version: 2.50
- Updated: 6 September 2021
- Activations: 5
- Automatic market analysis by author's indicators
- Non-linear algorithm of money management
- Averaging and pyramiding of deals
- Various algorithms for capital protection
- Application in combination with other Expert Advisors
- Multiple parameters allow to make flexible settings for any financial instrument.
Expert Advisor parameters description - EN https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/742073
Good expert. The only thing missing is being able to insert the suspension of orders when there is news on interest rates