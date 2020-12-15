Metusha is a grid trading system, that can trade on buy and sell. Profitable trades the advisor pyramids, to increase profits, unprofitable orders it averages and closes quickly in parts.













Main advantages:

Automatic market analysis by author's indicators

Non-linear algorithm of money management

Averaging and pyramiding of deals

Various algorithms for capital protection

Application in combination with other Expert Advisors

Multiple parameters allow to make flexible settings for any financial instrument.





The graphical panel shows the history of daily and monthly performance, drawdown ratio, lot load and buy/sell price mismatch





It is recommended for use on correlated currency pairs and cross rates.







Expert Advisor parameters description - EN https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/742073





Author's support, recommendations on the sets and currency pairs are available in the official chat on Telegram @lihaichat



