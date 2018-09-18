Sensitive Oscillator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The Sensitive Oscillator indicator is designed to find trends. It recognizes trends with its own algorithm and changes color. Finds trends relative to the degree of sensitivity.
You can use it in all time periods. You can use this indicator alone or in conjunction with other indicators suitable for your other strategies.
Transaction strategies
- You can do breakout strategies with this indicator.
- Each time you change colors, you can enter the process.
- You can use it in the long run by putting stop loss take profit in higher periods.
- You can use it with other indicators according to the strategy.
- Time frames: all the time
- Pairs: you can use it in all pairs.
Parameters
- Trend_period - you should set the average period here
- Factor - you should adjust the sensitivity of the trend