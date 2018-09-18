The Sensitive Oscillator indicator is designed to find trends. It recognizes trends with its own algorithm and changes color. Finds trends relative to the degree of sensitivity.

You can use it in all time periods. You can use this indicator alone or in conjunction with other indicators suitable for your other strategies.





Transaction strategies

You can do breakout strategies with this indicator.

Each time you change colors, you can enter the process.

You can use it in the long run by putting stop loss take profit in higher periods.

You can use it with other indicators according to the strategy.

Time frames: all the time

all the time Pairs: you can use it in all pairs.





Parameters

Trend_period - you should set the average period here

you should set the average period here Factor - you should adjust the sensitivity of the trend



