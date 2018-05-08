Screener

5

Find pairs are good to trade.

A demo version, unlimited and with all functionalities, (displays only 3 results max) can be download here.

  • Up to 4 criteria.
  • Candlestick patterns.
  • Create your own screener with OR/AND conditions. Ex: (condition 1 OR condition 2) AND (condition 3 OR condition 4).
  • From the result, simple click on the pair label displays the symbol in all charts you have.
  • Load your own pair list.

By default, the program works with:

AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, CADCHF, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY.

But you can load your own list.

The indicator list is:

ATR, CCI, RSI, Sto, MACD, SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, Close, Boll squeeze.

And if you want to use your own indicators, ICustom function will be added soon.

Candlestick patterns are:

3 Line Strike (Buy), 3 Line Strike (Sell), 3 Black Crows, Evening Start, Abandoned Baby, 2 Black Gapping, Engulfing (Buy), Engulfing (Sell).


Notice

For Close, the searches are performed on SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, Bollinger UP, Bollinger DW, SAR, Highest High, Lowest Low.

Example: is Close > Bollinger upper band, is Close <= Lowest Low on x bars.

For ATR and BOLL SQUEEZE, their calculation have been normalized, so you can search the same criteria level for all pairs.

ATR calculation is: (Atr/Close)*100.

BOLL SQUEEZE calculation is: ((Bollinger Upper Band - Bollinger Lower Band)/Close)*100.

If you would like to use particular or personal indicator or candlestick patterns, ask me, and I will add it.


Setting

  • pairListFile: fill the pair list file name which contains your own pair list.

Format must be: EURUSD;EURAUD;USDJPY;

Must be finish by ";" and recorded in "file" folder of your MQL4 folder.

Video Screener
Reviews 1
jemmypaypal
59
jemmypaypal 2018.05.26 01:05 
 

this Screener is so great, very very good product and very very good support from Patrick

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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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FxEasyTradedemo
Patrick Chalindar
Utilities
Manage your risk and make your trading easier This is a free demo of Fx Easy Trade. It works without restrictions, it is only limited to 20 trades. The full version is available here . With Fx Easy Trade you can create orders easily and system will calculate automatically the position size, create statistical report, draw supports and resistances on all timeframe you have in one click, create alerts, send notification, scan the market, etc. More details below. Define your risk in euro or dollar
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FxEasyTrade
Patrick Chalindar
Utilities
Manage your risk and make your trading easier A free version with no restriction, only limited up to 20 trades, is available here . With Fx Easy Trade you can create orders easily and system will calculate automatically the position size, create statistical report, draw supports and resistances on all timeframe you have in one click, create alerts, send notification, scan the market, etc. More details below. Define your risk in euro or dollar (for example, 20€), and the system will calculate pos
Screener demo
Patrick Chalindar
Utilities
Find pairs are good to trade. This demo version is unlimited and can be use with all functionalities, but displays only 3 results max. Up to 4 criteria. Candlestick patterns. Create your own screener with OR/AND conditions. Ex: (condition 1 OR condition 2) AND (condition 3 OR condition 4). From the result, simple click on the pair label displays the symbol in all charts you have. Load your own pair list. By default, the program works with: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, CADCHF, CHFJPY,
FREE
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jemmypaypal
59
jemmypaypal 2018.05.26 01:05 
 

this Screener is so great, very very good product and very very good support from Patrick

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