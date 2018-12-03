FxEasyTrade

Manage your risk and make your trading easier

A free version with no restriction, only limited up to 20 trades, is available here.

With Fx Easy Trade you can create orders easily and system will calculate automatically the position size, create statistical report, draw supports and resistances on all timeframe you have in one click, create alerts, send notification, scan the market, etc. More details below.

  1. Define your risk in euro or dollar (for example, 20€), and the system will calculate position size automatically.
  2. Create all type order you want and the corresponding lines will be displayed on the chart (all timeframe you have). They can be moved directly from the chart.
  3. Up to 3 take profits for each open order.
  4. Protect your orders with stop loss or trailing stop.
  5. Trailing stops are based on all moving average types, ATR, Bollinger, Fixed, %, including icustom.
  6. Modify your orders (ex: change from SL to TS).
  7. Emergency close all.
  8. Visual overview of all your orders (market and pending), which can be closed/deleted one by one.
  9. Create your own statistical reports with curve, pie chart, and others (directly from the program).
  10. Export historical trades as Excel spreadsheets.
  11. Create supports/resistances (horizontal line only) on all timeframes you have on your profile in one click, and move them directly from the chart.
  12. Create alerts with sound notification or email.
  13. Close all your trades on Friday and define which time you want.
  14. Email notification every x minutes (set as you define) to ensure your terminal runs smoothly.
  15. Email notification when an order is executed.
  16. Easily scan the currency you follow (see video 5:44 for more details).


How to create and send an order

  1. Click on "Create Order" button.
  2. Select the Order type you want (comboBox Order type).
  3. Choose how you want to protect your order (comboBox Protect by).
  4. Select how you want to close your order (ComboBox Close by).
  5. Then the "Create order(s)" button will appear.
  6. Click on it.
  7. The "Send Order(s)" button will appear.
  8. And according the choices you did step 2.3.4 the lines will appear in the charts.
  • If in the settings, you chose true for MoneyManagementAuto, the system will calculate automatically the lot size according the spread there is between the buy/sell price and the stop loss price.
  • If in the settings, you chose false, you will have to fill the lot size you want in "Lot size" field.
  1. You can move all lines to the precise price you want.
  2. Then click on "Send Order(s)" button to send the order(s).


How to set up the program

Really easy, not too much to do.

Watch the video from 6:07.

  • MoneyManagementAuto: true if you want the program calculate automatically the position size
  • Currency: choose your currency (EUR or USD) to calculate your max loss
  • Risk: fill your max loss when you will open a trade
  • For below: Because the system automatically creates SL and TP lines, indicate the required distance in pips
  • stopLossDistance: fill the distance between the current price and the stop loss line
  • takeProfitDistance: same for take profit lines
  • CloseAllAutomaticallyOnFriday: true if you want to close all your orders on Friday
  • CloseAllAutomaticallyFridayAt: the time at which you wish to close on Friday
  • SendNotificationEvery: select in the comboBox every how many minutes you want to receive notification and be informed if your terminal runs smoothly
  • ConfirmationTradeAvailable: true if you want to have a confirmation before you send your order in the market, false if you want to trade in one click only
  • SendMailIfOrderExecuted: true if you want to receive an email when your order has been executed (SL, TP or pending order)
  • PairListFile: if you want to scan the market, fill the file name where you wrote all the pairs you want to scan
  • EntryPriceColorLine: color of the entry price line
  • StopPriceColorLine: color of the stop loss line
  • TpPriceColorLine: color of the take profit line
  • DrawTrendLineInAllTimeFrame: true if you want that your supports and resistances to be drawn on all the charts you have, false if you want them to be drawn only where the program is
  • TrendLineColor: color of trend line
  • TrendLineType: type of trend line
  • WhichAlertNotification: notification type to be informed when an alert is triggered
  • SoundFile: fill the file name sound (.wav)
Video FxEasyTrade
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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
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FxEasyTradedemo
Patrick Chalindar
Utilities
Manage your risk and make your trading easier This is a free demo of Fx Easy Trade. It works without restrictions, it is only limited to 20 trades. The full version is available here . With Fx Easy Trade you can create orders easily and system will calculate automatically the position size, create statistical report, draw supports and resistances on all timeframe you have in one click, create alerts, send notification, scan the market, etc. More details below. Define your risk in euro or dollar
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Screener
Patrick Chalindar
5 (1)
Utilities
Find pairs are good to trade. A demo version, unlimited and with all functionalities, (displays only 3 results max) can be download here . Up to 4 criteria. Candlestick patterns. Create your own screener with OR/AND conditions. Ex: (condition 1 OR condition 2) AND (condition 3 OR condition 4). From the result, simple click on the pair label displays the symbol in all charts you have. Load your own pair list. By default, the program works with: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, CADCHF, CHFJ
Screener demo
Patrick Chalindar
Utilities
Find pairs are good to trade. This demo version is unlimited and can be use with all functionalities, but displays only 3 results max. Up to 4 criteria. Candlestick patterns. Create your own screener with OR/AND conditions. Ex: (condition 1 OR condition 2) AND (condition 3 OR condition 4). From the result, simple click on the pair label displays the symbol in all charts you have. Load your own pair list. By default, the program works with: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, CADCHF, CHFJPY,
FREE
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