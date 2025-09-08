Simple Candlestick Timer

5

Simple Candlestick Timer – Free MT4 Indicator

Simple Candlestick Timer is a lightweight and easy-to-use MT4 indicator that displays a precise countdown until the current candlestick closes. This tool helps traders improve timing, discipline, and decision-making by showing exactly how much time remains before the next candle begins.

Key Features:

  • Clean countdown display directly on your chart.

  • Helps with entry and exit timing.

  • Lightweight, simple, and beginner-friendly.

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes.

  • 100% free – no hidden limitations.

Whether you are scalping, day trading, or swing trading, Simple Candlestick Timer keeps you aware of market rhythm with clarity and precision.

Reviews 1
Mossy31
14
Mossy31 2025.11.30 00:36 
 

A great indicator, so convenient placed by the current candle, especially on my 4H charts. thank you.

