Simple Candlestick Timer – Free MT4 Indicator

Simple Candlestick Timer is a lightweight and easy-to-use MT4 indicator that displays a precise countdown until the current candlestick closes. This tool helps traders improve timing, discipline, and decision-making by showing exactly how much time remains before the next candle begins.

Key Features:

Clean countdown display directly on your chart.

Helps with entry and exit timing.

Lightweight, simple, and beginner-friendly.

Works on all symbols and timeframes.

100% free – no hidden limitations.

Whether you are scalping, day trading, or swing trading, Simple Candlestick Timer keeps you aware of market rhythm with clarity and precision.