AntiPhase
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 13 September 2017
- Activations: 5
The indicator identifies the trend change points.
- Does not redraw.
- Calculation is done on an active candle.
- Lines crossing is used as a trend change point.
- If the price is above the two lines, there is an uptrend. If the price is below the two lines, there is a downtrend.
- The indicator allows you to accurately enter the market during a trend change. It can also be used in custom strategies on a detected trend.
- 3 modes of notification on trend changes. Sound, arrows, sending push-notifications.
- It finds the relevant points for setting stop loss.
Configurations
- BarsHistory - the number of bars to be used to display the indicator.
- DynamicView - display the dynamic change of the indicator on the active candle.
- SL - find the relevant points for setting stop loss.
- Arrow - display arrows when the trend and the direction of the price movement change.
- AlertSound - play a sound alert when the trend changes.
- send_notifications - send a push-notification when the trend changes.
* true - enabled, false - disabled.
Good job,Dmitriy
Alert missing,but will come