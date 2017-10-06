Pivot Candles
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
The indicator is designed to determine the pivot level for a group of candlesticks and the trend direction.
- no repainting
- calculation is done on an active candle
- if candlesticks are above the main line, the trend is upward
- if candlesticks are below the main line, the trend is downward
- breakdown of the main line signals a trend change or a price rebound
- two display modes, normal and with acceleration (ModeLite)
- an auxiliary line displays the resistance line
Configurations
- BarsHistory - how many bars to use to display the indicator.
- ModeLite - indicator display mode with acceleration in long trends.
- Resistanceline - displays a line where the price meets resistance.
* true - on, false - off.