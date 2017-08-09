Neonik
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 30 August 2017
- Activations: 5
The indicator identifies trends and micro-trends, perfectly suited for those who prefer scalping.
- It has been developed for working on the M1 timeframe, however it also shows clear trends on the higher timeframes for long-term positions.
- The indicator does not redraw.
- The history data of the charts and prices are used for indication. This is the basis for the indicator.
- If the price is in the blue channel, the trend is bullish. If the price is in the red channel, the trend is bearish.
- It allows entering the market at the beginning of a trend.
Settings
- BarsHistory - the number of bars to be used to display the indicator.
- AlertSound - play a sound alert when the trend changes (false - disabled, true - enabled).
- send_notifications - send a push-notification when the trend changes (false - disabled, true - enabled).
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