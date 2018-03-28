The KFX PATTERN manual Expert Advisor is a price pattern based System. Manual stands for the fact that he does not open trades independently. Only shows the individual levels with the profit target. The individual strategies are based on those of Thomas Bulkowski's books.

The following Patterns have been integrated:

Three Falling Peaks. Three Rising Valleys. Diamond Pattern. High and Tight Flags. Cup with Handle Pattern. Horn Top. Horn Bottom. Earnings Flag. Three Line Strike. Falling Three Methods.





Short description

Three Rising Valley - The Chart Pattern is a decent performer in a bull market. It confirms as a valid chart pattern when price closes above the highest peak in the pattern.

- The Chart Pattern is a decent performer in a bull market. It confirms as a valid chart pattern when price closes above the highest peak in the pattern. Three Falling Peaks - When price closes below the lowest valley between the three peaks, it confirms the three falling peaks chart pattern as valid.

- When price closes below the lowest valley between the three peaks, it confirms the three falling peaks chart pattern as valid. Diamond Pattern - You will find Diamond Pattern in a Bull market with an upward breakout, but those in a bear market rank second for overall performance in part with an downward breakout.

- You will find Diamond Pattern in a Bull market with an upward breakout, but those in a bear market rank second for overall performance in part with an downward breakout. High and Tight Flags - High and tight Flags are the best performing Chart Pattern in both Bull and Bear markets. They are perfect pattern for trend following.

- High and tight Flags are the best performing Chart Pattern in both Bull and Bear markets. They are perfect pattern for trend following. Cup with Handle - This pattern follows the price curve in a U-shape followed by a handle pattern which breakout up.

- This pattern follows the price curve in a U-shape followed by a handle pattern which breakout up. Horn Pattern - Horn Pattern are H-shaped chart patterns. They tend to hide in overbought/oversold markets and pullbacks.

- Horn Pattern are H-shaped chart patterns. They tend to hide in overbought/oversold markets and pullbacks. Earnings Flag - The earnings flag is an event pattern that occurs after a company announces earnings. Price makes a large move, consolidates, and then resumes the trend.

- The earnings flag is an event pattern that occurs after a company announces earnings. Price makes a large move, consolidates, and then resumes the trend. Three Line Strike - This bullish three line strike acts as a bearish reversal of the upward price trend.

- This bullish three line strike acts as a bearish reversal of the upward price trend. Falling Three Methods - This falling three methods pattern acts as a reversal of the brief downtrend. Price closes above the top of the five candlesticks, scoring an upward breakout.





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