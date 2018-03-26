KFX HTF pattern
- Indicators
-
Marcel KirchhofCEO and founder KFX Trading
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The KFX High and Tight Flag pattern Indicator is part of the KFX Pattern manual Expert Advisor. The indicator shows the entry level (breakout) with the profit target and the stop loss.
The strategy is based on Thomas Bulkowski's book, Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns second edition.
High and tight Flags are the best performing Chart Pattern in both Bull and Bear markets. They are perfect pattern for trend following.
Suitable for every Currency pair, Options, Commodities, Stocks, Indicies and Timeframes
Benefits
- easy to use
- High precision
- exact entry points with stop loss and take profit
- tradable in all CFD markets
- No repaint or redraw
Parameters
- High Tight Flag Pattern Bullish True/False - set it to true to indicate the long trades
- High Tight Flag Pattern Bearish True/False - set it to true to indicate the short trades
- Retracement_bars - Bars in the retracement before breakout
- High Tight Flag - Number of candles on which the pattern is based from the start of the price swing to the end of the price swing.
- Drawings
- Draw_Peak_Labels - the letters a, b, c are displayed at the peaks
- Draw_Lines - the lines for breakout, target and stop loss are displayed
- Draw_Line_labels - the words breakout, target, and letter c appear at true