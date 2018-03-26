KFX HTF pattern

The KFX High and Tight Flag pattern Indicator is part of the KFX Pattern manual Expert Advisor. The indicator shows the entry level (breakout) with the profit target and the stop loss.

The strategy is based on Thomas Bulkowski's book, Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns second edition.

High and tight Flags are the best performing Chart Pattern in both Bull and Bear markets. They are perfect pattern for trend following.

Suitable for every Currency pair, Options, Commodities, Stocks, Indicies and Timeframes


Benefits

  1. easy to use
  2. High precision
  3. exact entry points with stop loss and take profit
  4. tradable in all CFD markets
  5. No repaint or redraw


Parameters

  • High Tight Flag Pattern Bullish True/False - set it to true to indicate the long trades
  • High Tight Flag Pattern Bearish True/False - set it to true to indicate the short trades
  • Retracement_bars - Bars in the retracement before breakout
  • High Tight Flag - Number of candles on which the pattern is based from the start of the price swing to the end of the price swing.
  • Drawings
    • Draw_Peak_Labels - the letters a, b, c are displayed at the peaks
    • Draw_Lines - the lines for breakout, target and stop loss are displayed
    • Draw_Line_labels - the words breakout, target, and letter c appear at true
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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