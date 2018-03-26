KFX HTF pattern

The KFX High and Tight Flag pattern Indicator is part of the KFX Pattern manual Expert Advisor. The indicator shows the entry level (breakout) with the profit target and the stop loss.

The strategy is based on Thomas Bulkowski's book, Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns second edition.

High and tight Flags are the best performing Chart Pattern in both Bull and Bear markets. They are perfect pattern for trend following.

Suitable for every Currency pair, Options, Commodities, Stocks, Indicies and Timeframes





Benefits

easy to use High precision exact entry points with stop loss and take profit tradable in all CFD markets No repaint or redraw





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