KFX Bulls and Bears
- Indicators
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Marcel KirchhofCEO and founder KFX Trading
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The KFX Bulls and Bears indicator consolidates the Bulls and Bears Power sample indicators in one indicator. This indicator is a modification of a known Bulls/Bears power indicator by Elder. It measures distance between extreme price and moving averages.
Parameters
- Source - choose between Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical or Weighted Price.
- Periods - period for calculating the moving averages.
- MA Type - Select between Simple, Exponential, Smoothed or Linear Weighted.
- Verbose - Allows the option to display the current values of Bulls and Bears.
Definitely a must have in your trading