KFX Bulls and Bears

5

The KFX Bulls and Bears indicator consolidates the Bulls and Bears Power sample indicators in one indicator. This indicator is a modification of a known Bulls/Bears power indicator by Elder. It measures distance between extreme price and moving averages.


Parameters

  • Source - choose between Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical or Weighted Price.
  • Periods - period for calculating the moving averages.
  • MA Type - Select between Simple, Exponential, Smoothed or Linear Weighted.
  • Verbose - Allows the option to display the current values of Bulls and Bears.
Reviews 1
cam028
6492
cam028 2020.11.06 07:19 
 

Definitely a must have in your trading

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cam028 2020.11.06 07:19 
 

Definitely a must have in your trading

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