Monvic Hunter EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The Monvic Hunter EA uses an Advanced AI Martingale Strategy, by Means of a Simple strategy to Trade on Market. It is designed with Full functionality to Trading on Extremely volatile Market, it trades with on fundamentals.
EA Features :
- A High-Frequency Trading EA : EA will open more trades. If you want a lower number of trades, use Higher timeframes or limit the number of trades on EA inputs.
- All orders will be placed by Stop Loss.
- EA Based on Smart Entry Point finding
- It come with pre-build optimize base on pair.
Supported Symbols and Timeframes :All trimeframes and pairs are supported by EA. The best operation of EA is on EURUSD M5 and M15
IMPORTANT NOTE
- We provide optimize setting. But keep in mind EA come with pre-build optimize setting by inside. Every month we change optimize setting base on market condition. You have update your product immediately when new version come.
Optimization and Monitoring account
Contact with me to get optimize setting and live monitoring account
EA Inputs :
- Entry Setup Parameters
- Strategy Type : Select your strategy type. EA come with pre-build strategy.
- Strategy TF : Strategy timeframe
- Strategy Value #1 : Strategy Value #1
- Strategy Value #2 : Strategy Value #2
- BR and TR Type : Active break-event and trailing-event
- Break-Even On : Active / Disable Break-Event
- Break Start : Break Start
- Break Step : Break Step
- Trailing On : Active / Disable Trailing-On
- Trailing Stop : Set your Trailing stop
- Trailing Step : Set your Trailing Step
- Max Spreads (0-Disabled) : Spreads filter 0 mean disable
- Adding Grid Trades
- Max Grid Trades (0-Disabled): This input function will specify the Maximum grid trades.
- Grid GAP Type : As above, the grid gap is the space interval from 1 trade to another within the same Grid.
- Fix Distance : EA Grid trades will be based on this fixed distance. For example, you can set fixed distance from Buy Trade 1 to Buy Trade 2 interval..
- GAPs : Minimum distance to open a grid trade.
- Custom Grid Spacing in Points (Points) : You can set your every grid GAP individually separate by ";".
- Grid Trade Only in Signal : if true, the EA need to first check if your current trade loss with your grid gap + the signal also still valid then EA opens a grid trade when a valid signal exists.
- Close trade on opposite signal: If true, the EA closes a trade when the opposite signal is found. Min Profit($) for opposite trade close.
- LotsType (For Grid): Select lots type. You choose how much lot size to be used after the GRID is activated.
- LotMultiplier (For Grid): Lot multiplier is a way of adding lot size automatically to every trade opened in a grid for the second, third and subsequent orders.
- FixLots (For Grid): Grid trade's lots will be fellow your initial lots size.
- Netting Breakdown Setting
- Same as Adding Grid Trades just open in profit side
- Profit & Loss Setting
- Trailing Stop Loss Enable/Disable
- Trailing Start (Points)
- Trailing Stop Loss (Points)
- Break Even Enable/Disable
- Move TP to Break Even After Loss Amount (Points)
- Trade Time Setting
- News Filter to Avoid Open trade
- Display
Using EA
- Using EA is very simple. All above settings can be changed in the inputs tab. You can attach EA to any chart with any timeframe. You can customize EA by attaching on more than one chart and setting different inputs.
- If your account balance is low, you can use EA on micro/cent accounts.
- Add http://ec.forexprostools.com/ to allowed webrequest addresses to activate News Filter.