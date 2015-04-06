Monvic Hunter EA

The Monvic Hunter EA uses an Advanced AI Martingale Strategy, by Means of a Simple strategy to Trade on Market. It is designed with Full functionality to Trading on Extremely volatile Market, it trades with on fundamentals. 


EA Features :

  • A High-Frequency Trading EA : EA will open more trades. If you want a lower number of trades, use Higher timeframes or limit the number of trades on EA inputs.
  • All orders will be placed by Stop Loss.
  • EA Based on Smart Entry Point finding
  • It come with pre-build optimize base on pair. 


Supported Symbols and Timeframes :

All trimeframes and pairs are supported by EA.  The best operation of EA is on EURUSD M5 and M15


IMPORTANT NOTE

  • We provide optimize setting. But keep in mind EA come with pre-build optimize setting by inside. Every month we change optimize setting base on market condition. You have update your product immediately when new version come.



Optimization and Monitoring account

Contact with me to get optimize setting and live monitoring account



EA Inputs :

  • Entry Setup Parameters

    • Strategy Type : Select your strategy type. EA come with pre-build strategy.
    • Strategy TF : Strategy timeframe
    • Strategy Value #1 : Strategy Value #1
    • Strategy Value #2 : Strategy Value #2
    • BR and TR Type : Active break-event and trailing-event
    • Break-Even On  : Active / Disable Break-Event
    • Break Start : Break Start
    • Break Step : Break Step
    • Trailing On : Active / Disable Trailing-On
    • Trailing Stop : Set your Trailing stop
    • Trailing Step : Set your Trailing Step
    • Max Spreads (0-Disabled) : Spreads filter 0 mean disable

  • Adding Grid Trades

    • Max Grid Trades (0-Disabled): This input function will specify the Maximum grid trades.
    • Grid GAP Type : As above, the grid gap is the space interval from 1 trade to another within the same Grid. 
    • Fix Distance : EA Grid trades will be based on this fixed distance. For example, you can set fixed distance from Buy Trade 1 to Buy Trade 2 interval..
    • GAPs : Minimum distance to open a grid trade.
    • Custom Grid Spacing in Points (Points) : You can set your every grid GAP individually separate by ";".
    • Grid Trade Only in Signal : if true, the EA need to first check if your current trade loss with your grid gap + the signal also still valid then EA opens a grid trade when a valid signal exists.
    • Close trade on opposite signal: If true, the EA closes a trade when the opposite signal is found. Min Profit($) for opposite trade close.
    • LotsType (For Grid): Select lots type. You choose how much lot size to be used after the GRID is activated.
    • LotMultiplier (For Grid): Lot multiplier is a way of adding lot size automatically to every trade opened in a grid for the second, third and subsequent orders.
    • FixLots (For Grid): Grid trade's lots will be fellow your initial lots size.

  •  Netting Breakdown Setting

    • Same as Adding Grid Trades just open in profit side

  • Profit & Loss Setting

    • Trailing Stop Loss Enable/Disable
    • Trailing Start (Points)
    • Trailing Stop Loss (Points)
    • Break Even Enable/Disable
    • Move TP to Break Even After Loss Amount (Points)

  • Trade Time Setting
  • News Filter to Avoid Open trade
  • Display



    Using EA

    • Using EA is very simple. All above settings can be changed in the inputs tab. You can attach EA to any chart with any timeframe. You can customize EA by attaching on more than one chart and setting different inputs.
    • If your account balance is low, you can use EA on micro/cent accounts.
    • Add http://ec.forexprostools.com/ to allowed webrequest addresses to activate News Filter.


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    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
    BB Return mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
    Neuralis Cortoid Gold
    Olivier Nomblot
    Experts
    NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
    Bitcoin Scalp Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
    Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
    Ken Rmah
    Experts
    Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
    Forex Diamond EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (6)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
    Fan Yang
    Experts
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
    Wall Street Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.29 (42)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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