Moving Clouds EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Moving Clouds EA is a multicurrency, trend based Expert Advisor which works with two moving averages and the Ichimoku cloud.
Moving Clouds EA derives its signal by the following method:
- Buy Signal: By intersection of Moving Averages with the Ichimoku Cloud from below upwards.
- Sell Signal: By intersection of Moving Averages with the Ichimoku Cloud from above downwards.
Input Parameters
- Settings for Ichimoku:
- Time Frame - Ichimoku's Time Frame.
- Senkou Span A - Value for Senkou Span A.
- Senkou Span B - Value for Senkou Span B.
- Shift.
- Settings for First Moving Average
- Time Frame - Time Frame of First Moving Average.
- Period.
- Method.
- Price.
- Shift.
- Settings for Second Moving Average
- Time Frame - Time Frame of Second Moving Average.
- Period.
- Method.
- Price.
- Shift.
- Magic Number - You can set any value for Magic Number.
- Comment - Your orders' comments.
Money Management:
- Lots Calculation - You can choose Manual/Balance/Equity/Free Margin.
- If set to Manual - All trades will take "Initial Lots" value.
- If set to other parameters - It will do Martingale and try to recover previous losses if any.
- Initial Lots.
Take Profit and Stop Loss:
- Take Profit - In Pips.
- Stop Loss - In Pips.
- Breakeven.
- Trailing Stop.
Note: If you set any of the above parameters to "-1", it will be false/off and that parameter will not work anymore.
Summary
- Moving Clouds EA can be run on Forex, Indices and Stocks.
- It works on all Time Frames. However, it has shown good results on M15.
- There is an option to take trades with fixed lot size (if you set Lots calculation to "Manual")
- You can also set it to "other parameters" to do martingale and try to recover previous losses if any.
- In addition, You can change any value of input parameters mentioned above.
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