Moving Clouds EA is a multicurrency, trend based Expert Advisor which works with two moving averages and the Ichimoku cloud .

Moving Clouds EA derives its signal by the following method:

Buy Signal : By intersection of Moving Averages with the Ichimoku Cloud from below upwards.

: By intersection of Moving Averages with the Ichimoku Cloud from below upwards. Sell Signal: By intersection of Moving Averages with the Ichimoku Cloud from above downwards.





Input Parameters

Settings for Ichimoku :

: Time Frame - Ichimoku's Time Frame.

- Ichimoku's Time Frame.

Senkou Span A - Value for Senkou Span A.

- Value for Senkou Span A.

Senkou Span B - Value for Senkou Span B.

- Value for Senkou Span B.

Shift .

. Settings for First Moving Average

Time Frame - Time Frame of First Moving Average.

- Time Frame of First Moving Average.

Period .

.

Method .

.

Price .

.

Shift .

. Settings for Second Moving Average

Time Frame - Time Frame of Second Moving Average.

- Time Frame of Second Moving Average.

Period .

.

Method .

.

Price .

.

Shift .

. Magic Number - You can set any value for Magic Number.

- You can set any value for Magic Number. Comment - Your orders' comments.

Money Management:

Lots Calculation - You can choose Manual/Balance/Equity/Free Margin .

- You can choose . If set to Manual - All trades will take "Initial Lots" value.

- All trades will take "Initial Lots" value.

If set to other parameters - It will do Martingale and try to recover previous losses if any.

- It will do and try to recover previous losses if any. Initial Lots.

Take Profit and Stop Loss:

Take Profit - In Pips.

- In Pips. Stop Loss - In Pips.

- In Pips. Breakeven .

. Trailing Stop.

Note: If you set any of the above parameters to "-1", it will be false/off and that parameter will not work anymore.





Summary