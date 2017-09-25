Moving Clouds EA

3

Moving Clouds EA is a multicurrency, trend based Expert Advisor which works with two moving averages and the Ichimoku cloud.

Moving Clouds EA derives its signal by the following method:

  • Buy Signal: By intersection of Moving Averages with the Ichimoku Cloud from below upwards.
  • Sell Signal: By intersection of Moving Averages with the Ichimoku Cloud from above downwards.


Input Parameters

  • Settings for Ichimoku:
    • Time Frame - Ichimoku's Time Frame.
    • Senkou Span A - Value for Senkou Span A.
    • Senkou Span B - Value for Senkou Span B.
    • Shift.
  • Settings for First Moving Average
    • Time Frame - Time Frame of First Moving Average.
    • Period.
    • Method.
    • Price.
    • Shift.
  • Settings for Second Moving Average
    • Time Frame - Time Frame of Second Moving Average.
    • Period.
    • Method.
    • Price.
    • Shift.
  • Magic Number - You can set any value for Magic Number.
  • Comment - Your orders' comments.

Money Management:

  • Lots Calculation - You can choose Manual/Balance/Equity/Free Margin.
    • If set to Manual - All trades will take "Initial Lots" value.
    • If set to other parameters - It will do Martingale and try to recover previous losses if any.
  • Initial Lots.

Take Profit and Stop Loss:

  • Take Profit - In Pips.
  • Stop Loss - In Pips.
  • Breakeven.
  • Trailing Stop.

Note: If you set any of the above parameters to "-1", it will be false/off and that parameter will not work anymore.


Summary

  • Moving Clouds EA can be run on Forex, Indices and Stocks.
  • It works on all Time Frames. However, it has shown good results on M15.
  • There is an option to take trades with fixed lot size (if you set Lots calculation to "Manual")
  • You can also set it to "other parameters" to do martingale and try to recover previous losses if any.
  • In addition, You can change any value of input parameters mentioned above.
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Alexey Suvorov
772
Alexey Suvorov 2018.06.24 05:03 
 

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LIN999
238
LIN999 2018.04.19 11:42 
 

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Andrey Litvichenko
7689
Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.22 08:35 
 

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Farooq Majoka
1817
Farooq Majoka 2017.10.04 18:32 
 

An impressive piece of profitable work. Great EA!

Brother Hedge is patient and helpful to the very limits

Week ending 29th... test on 15 m with 50 pip tp and sl was less than impressive..bro Hedge gave me some .set files and i will test them for profitability the coming week. 4 star 4 now

Week beginning 2nd October. The same settings from last week are showing profits now. Will see if by end of the week I can make the review 5 star once again!

$th October : The peformance presently has become more random and there is no sustained profitability. I will not be working with it any further.

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